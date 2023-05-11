CANADIAN STAR AND THE LEGEND OF ZELDA SUPERFAN MAITREYI RAMAKRISHNAN KICKS OFF THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: TEARS OF THE KINGDOM SALES AT TORONTO MIDNIGHT LAUNCH

TORONTO, May 11, 2023 /CNW/ - At midnight on May 12, sales of the highly-anticipated The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game will officially launch in Canada - and Canadian superstar Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, one of the biggest fans of the Legend of Zelda series, will join the celebrations in Toronto.

To kick-off the launch, Maitreyi will join legions of Legend of Zelda fans lining up to get their hands on this epic adventure at GameStop at Yonge-Dundas Square. At midnight on May 12, Maitreyi will cut the ribbon to officially welcome shoppers into the store.

As fans wait to purchase the game, they'll have an opportunity to enjoy Legend of Zelda themed-trivia and engage with other fans.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the newest entry to the beloved and iconic Legend of Zelda franchise and has been named one of the most anticipated game launches of 2023. In this sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, players will decide their own path through the sprawling landscapes of Hyrule and the mysterious islands floating in the vast skies above.

Who: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

Canadian actor and Legend of Zelda superfan



Where: GameStop, Yonge-Dundas Square

267 Yonge St



When: May 12, 2023 at 12:00 a.m. (midnight)





SOURCE Nintendo of Canada

For further information: Please reach out directly to Holly Lobsinger at [email protected] or 902-717-8582.