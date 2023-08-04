TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Adrianna Kajouie, rising Canadian soul-pop star, announces the release of her captivating new single, "The Way You Love." Written and performed by Adrianna herself, the song serves as a heartfelt testament to the trials and tribulations of seemingly unrequited love. Produced by Jacob Vallen, "The Way You Love" showcases Adrianna's exceptional talent and marks her much-awaited debut for the summer season.

CANADIAN SOUL-POP SENSATION ADRIANNA KAJOUIE UNVEILS HIGHLY ANTICIPATED SINGLE "THE WAY YOU LOVE

Adrianna's latest release is not only a career-defining milestone but also a true tour de force that is set to make waves not only in Toronto but well beyond. This release is the first of a series of songs that Adrianna has in store in the coming months.

In a statement, Adrianna shares:

My heart is bursting with appreciation and eagerness as I start this amazing chapter. The result of countless hours spent creating an experience that connects with the breadth of human emotions is this single. It's an invitation to go out on a journey of love, resiliency, and vulnerability together.

The Way You Love is now available.

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3JL5onp

Apple Music: https://apple.co/46ECEGT

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3O26I83

ABOUT ADRIANNA KAJOUIE

Adrianna Kajouie is a Canadian singer-songwriter who is giving pop music a new sense of soul. She showcases her boundless talent and passion for music in all of her shows. Her music captivates listeners from the first note, hooking them and leaving them wanting more. Adrianna's voice is indescribably captivating, drawing comparisons with powerhouse singers like Adele and Christina Aguilera. But what really distinguishes her is the depth of her cultural heritage, which gives her music a genuine and distinctive edge. Adrianna stands out in the area because of the richness of her music. She is of Greek-Cypriot and Persian descent.

Adding a layer to her impressive vocal range, she is also a trained classical vocalist. She is presently pursuing a theatre degree and enjoys performing on stage, screen and in the studio. Adrianna has captured the hearts of many with her optimism, kind heart and captivating smile. She is dedicated to supporting non-profit initiatives that are close to her heart. One of the most inspirational and positive voices in the music industry, Adrianna is making her debut. Her upcoming EP, Confessions, is slated for a release in the Fall of 2023.

SOURCE ADRIANNA KAJOUIE

For further information: please contact Matthew Celestial, Director of Publicity and Promotions at [email protected] or +1-416-984-2759