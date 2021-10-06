Canadian Society of Transplantation Urges Alberta and Saskatchewan to Take Immediate Action on COVID-19 so Life-Saving Organ Transplantations and Donations Can Safely Resume

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Society of Transplantation (CST) has written to the Premiers, Ministers of Health, and the Chief Medical Officers of Health in Alberta and Saskatchewan to express significant concern over the COVID-19 crisis in those provinces.

"With COVID-19 cases surging in Alberta and Saskatchewan, many life-saving organ transplants have been cancelled or delayed," stated Dr. Joseph Kim, President of the CST. "We urge immediate action that will allow organ donation and transplantation to continue, so that we don't lose opportunities for life-saving transplants. These same actions will reduce the risk to all, including those who are immune suppressed due to organ transplantation."

Transplant patients do not mount as strong an immune response as do non-immune suppressed Canadians to the available COVID-19 vaccines. According to Canadian Blood Services, transplant patients who contract COVID-19 have a much higher chance of hospitalization (57.5%), ICU admission (15.0%), and dying (11.2%) from the disease compared to other Canadians. Moreover, transplant patients can suffer serious short- and long-term complications after transplantation, and their access to hospitals and critical care services has been reduced due to the COVID-19 situation in those provinces.

While Alberta and Saskatchewan have recently increased public health measures, they continue to experience some of the highest rates of COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations, and deaths in Canada. The CST is advocating for stronger public health measures that are commensurate with the gravity of the current situation in both provinces, with the goal of protecting both transplant and non-transplant populations alike.

About the CST

Leadership in Canadian Transplantation

The Canadian Society of Transplantation is the professional organization for physicians, surgeons, scientists and allied health professionals working in the field of transplantation. We currently have more than 400 members from across the country in all transplant fields, in clinical practice and scientific research.

SOURCE Canadian Society of Transplantation

For further information: Media Contact: Dr. Joseph Kim, CST President, 877.968.9449 ext. 1, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.cst-transplant.ca

