Canadian SMBs get a boost with consulting firm's arrival

TORONTO, April 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Microsoft partner Boyer & Associates announced today their expansion into the Canadian market with the formation of Boyer Technologies Canada, Inc.

The Canadian division will operate as a subsidiary of its U.S. parent company and plans to invest in a Canadian team of leaders and consultants to serve the Canadian market. This move underscores the company's ongoing commitment to delivering Microsoft business solutions to organizations across North America.

"Expanding into Canada is a significant milestone for Boyer," said CEO Lee Witkop. "We are thrilled to have Richard Dennis lead this new endeavor. His leadership and experience will ensure that our Canadian clients receive the same high-quality support and innovation that Boyer is known for."

Microsoft has consistently awarded Boyer its top partner designation of Solutions Partner for Business Applications. This latest announcement further cements the growing company's significance as a leader among Microsoft partners.

Canadian Richard Dennis leads new division

Boyer has appointed Canadian resident Richard Dennis to oversee the new division as its President. Dennis has more than 20 years of experience in the Microsoft partner space, specifically within Canada. He has built several successful consulting businesses, helped more than 250 companies transform their operations and has a proven track record of building high-performing teams with local talent.

With a background in business transformation and strategic planning, Dennis is passionate about bringing high-quality consulting and technology solutions to help Canadian businesses grow.

"Canadian businesses are striving to digitally transform by leveraging best-in-class talent and technologies. Businesses are looking to do more with less, and the SMB market is eager to find cost-effective solutions. With a strong Microsoft relationship and deep, proven skills in AI, CRM and ERP, Boyer Technologies Canada, Inc is uniquely positioned to help Canadian businesses grow," said Dennis.

The new division of Boyer will create more jobs for Canadians within the technology industry. The company will focus on helping companies across North America modernize operations, enhance capabilities and grow using Microsoft solutions.

Dennis is excited to see this partnership tighten relations between the U.S. and Canada within the technology sector.

About Boyer & Associates

Since its 1994 inception in Minneapolis, Minn., Boyer has established itself as a trusted Microsoft partner for the past 30 years. The consulting company specializes in selling, implementing and supporting Microsoft Business Applications.

Historically, Boyer focused exclusively on Microsoft's finance software known in the industry as Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions. Since 2020, the company has steadily increased its footprint in the Microsoft space.

Boyer now supports additional Microsoft solutions on the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) side and has expanded its client base throughout the U.S. Today the company has more than 550 clients across industries including professional services, manufacturing and nonprofits.

SMB and mid-sized companies looking to manage their operations turn to Boyer to help implement the Microsoft Dynamics line of business software. Solutions range from ERP to CRM to low-code/no code (Power Platform) to AI.

To learn more, visit www.boyertech.ca.

SOURCE Boyer and Associates

Richard Dennis, [email protected]