Canadian Skin Patient Alliance Launches Skin Patient Charter

OTTAWA, Oct. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - The Canadian Skin Patient Alliance is proud to announce the launch of "Patient Charter for Canadians Living with Conditions, Diseases or Traumas involving the Skin." The intent of the document is to educate and empower patients to take an active role in their care and treatment as well as to safeguard the respect of society, government and workplace as a result of their diagnosis.

One of the foundations of patient-centered healthcare is that professionals provide care that is respectful of a patients needs, values and preferences, and that they ensure that the patient values drive all clinical decisions.

"We believe that patients should be empowered to play an active role in their care and treatment and this will lead to improved health outcomes and an increased adherence to treatment", says Kathryn Andrews-Clay, Executive Director of the Canadian Skin Patient Alliance. "Our hope is that this educational document will facilitate a more collaborative relationship between skin patients and their health care providers. "

While this document has no legal significance, the CSPA will use the Charter to advocate for skin patients who may be treated unfairly at work, in the community or in a health care setting.

To find out more about the "Patient Charter for Canadians Living with Conditions, Diseases or Traumas involving the Skin" and the rights we believe all Canadian Skin patients are entitled to visit www.canadianskin.ca/charter.

About the CSPA

The Canadian Skin Patient Alliance (CSPA) is a national non-profit organization dedicated to advocate, educate and support Canadians living with diseases, conditions and traumas involving the skin.

Our mission is to promote skin health and improve the quality of life of Canadians living with skin conditions, diseases and traumas. We advocate for best treatment options for all skin patients; we educate on a variety of issues affecting these patients; and we support the members of our Affiliate organizations who work specifically on their disease areas such as acne, scleroderma, melanoma and psoriasis.

