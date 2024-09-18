The SnowStart Kidz Pass is available to children ages 6 to 12 (grades 1 to 6) and provides access to participating ski and snowboard facilities nationwide. The pass is designed to make snow sports more accessible, providing children and their families with an easy entry point into skiing and snowboarding, encouraging lifelong participation in these activities.

Research from Statistics Canada highlights the critical health benefits of outdoor physical activity, particularly during the winter months. Regular participation in winter sports like skiing and snowboarding can significantly improve children's physical and mental well-being. These activities not only help combat childhood obesity but also enhance cardiovascular health, strength, and coordination.

Further, outdoor winter activities boost mood and reduce stress, which is especially important during the colder, darker months. According to CAMH (Centre for Addiction and Mental Health), "approximately 2-5% of the population will become severely affected by seasonal depression, while another 10-15% will experience a milder form, and a larger part of the population will feel a mild sense of unease in the form of winter blues". Exercise, especially in natural light, is considered an effective way to prevent or manage the winter blues for the whole family.

"The SnowStart Kidz Pass is more than just a ticket to the slopes," says Canadian Ski Council President and CEO Paul Pinchbeck. "It's an opportunity for children to discover the thrill of winter sports and for families to connect and create lasting memories together. We know that when children are active outdoors, particularly in winter, it has profound benefits for their physical and mental health. This program is our way of helping families across Canada embrace the winter season in a fun and healthy way."

The benefits of outdoor winter activities extend beyond physical health. For families, these activities provide a unique opportunity to bond, enjoy the outdoors, and escape the distractions of daily life. Spending time together on the slopes fosters a sense of connection, builds self-confidence, encourages teamwork, and creates shared experiences that strengthen family ties.

The Canadian Ski Council invites all families to learn more about the 'SnowStart Kidz Pass' and register for their passes by visiting www.snowstart.ca. This website provides all the details needed to get started and highlights participating locations across Canada where the pass can be used 3 times per location.

As the winter season approaches, the Canadian Ski Council is also excited to announce the annual Toronto Ski and Snowboard Show, taking place at the Better Living Centre, Exhibition Place, from October 25 to 27, 2024. This event offers an excellent opportunity for families to meet with us and other industry experts in person, learn more about the SnowStart Kidz Pass and other Go Skiing Go Snowboarding program offerings as well as explore the latest in ski and snowboard gear, fashion, and innovation.

For more information on the SnowStart Kidz Pass and to register, visit www.snowstart.ca.

Canadian Ski Council:

The Canadian Ski Council is a national not-for-profit organization dedicated to promoting skiing and snowboarding across Canada. Through a variety of programs and initiatives, the Council works to make winter sports accessible to all Canadians, fostering a love for the outdoors and encouraging active, healthy lifestyles.

www.skicanada.org | X: @CDNSKICOUNCIL | Instagram: goskiinggosnowboarding| Facebook: GoSkiingGoSnowboarding | LinkedIn: canadian-ski-council | YouTube: CanSkiCouncil | #SkiCanada #GoSkiingGoSnowboarding #SnowStartKidzPass #torontoskiandsnowboardshow #winter20242025

SOURCE Canadian Ski Council

For more information: Leslie Booth, Communications & Media Liaison, Canadian Ski Council, [email protected], 416.427.1588