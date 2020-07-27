Canadian singer-songwriter, Sarah Harmer, performing Facebook concert session in support of "CARE NOT PROFITS" advocacy campaign to reinvest profits back into the long-term care system

"I'm angry that the profit motive was brought into our provincial long-term care system, and now private companies are profiting from neglect. I support these healthcare workers, their unions and the elderly people in our communities. We need a better long-term care system now." - Sarah Harmer, artist, activist.

"Sarah Harmer is lifting up this campaign with her voice, it's inspiring. Premier Ford can no longer ignore the growing number of families calling for an end to for-profit long-term care. Healthcare workers and families need better work and care conditions more than corporations need bigger profits. It's that simple." – Sharleen Stewart, President, SEIU Healthcare

"It's a testament to the power of this campaign that we're able to partner with artists who value seniors and their care givers and who are willing to lend their voice and talents to this important cause. Because of partnerships like this and the overwhelming support from our communities, we can win an end to for-profit care." – Candace Rennick, Secretary-Treasurer, CUPE Ontario

"We are honoured our joint union call to action has inspired a great Canadian artist like Sarah Harmer to use her voice in support of long-term care residents and workers. The call to end for-profit long-term care is about where our society places value - the dignity of people must always come before profits. The more voices joining the call to end for-profit care, the harder it will be for Doug Ford to ignore." – Jerry Dias, National President, Unifor

BACKGROUND ON THE "CARE NOT PROFITS" CAMPAIGN:

During the COVID-19 crisis, Ontario's worst hit nursing homes were all for-profit facilities. Data tells us that for-profit long-term care corporations have 17 per cent fewer staff than non-profit nursing homes. Yet, while families and care staff were dying throughout the pandemic, three of the largest long-term care businesses combined paid shareholders more than $58 million in dividends in the past three months alone. These are facts.

The new, 60-second ad called "Care not Profits" launched during the Toronto Blue Jays season opener on July 24th against the Tampa Bay Rays.

To view the ad and learn more, visit carenotprofits.ca

The full, high-definition broadcast from this morning's campaign launch, including the 60-second ad, is available for media to download here: https://bit.ly/39lxVfU

SOURCE SEIU Healthcare

For further information: For media inquiries, contact: Corey Johnson, SEIU Healthcare, [email protected], 416-529-8909; Daniel Tseghay, CUPE Communications, [email protected], 647-220-9739; Shelley Amyotte, Unifor Communications, [email protected], 902-717-7491

Related Links

http://www.seiuhealthcare.ca/

