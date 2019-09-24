Canadian seniors take too many risky medications: we are taking action to change this at the "Making Meds Safer for Older Adults" Maritimes stakeholder event

MONCTON, Sept. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Equal access to prescription medications is a hot topic in the 2019 Canadian federal elections. But access to prescription medications is only part of the story. Some prescription medications we take can potentially do more harm than good, these are called risky medications.

Seniors are particularly vulnerable to the side-effects of risky medications, which include falls, fractures, confusion, hospitalizations and loss of independence. On average, 49% of Canadians take risky prescription medications (CIHI 2018).

When it comes to risky medication use, not all Canadian provinces are equal. For example:

New Brunswick has the highest use, with 66% of seniors being prescribed risky medications, while Nova Scotia has 59% and Prince Edward Island has 45%.

has the highest use, with 66% of seniors being prescribed risky medications, while has 59% and has 45%. New Brunswick seniors have the highest rate of sleeping pill (sedative-hypnotics) use in Canada , placing them at risk of memory problems, falls, fractures and hospitalization. (CIHI 2018)

We are taking action to change these statistics:

The Canadian Deprescribing Network is hosting Making Meds Safer for Older Adults, a bilingual event taking place on September 27th in Moncton, N.B. The event will bring together community organizations, healthcare providers, researchers and government representatives. Lead experts will present evidence-based strategies to reduce the use of risky medications. The goal? Make medication use safer for seniors in the Maritimes.

"The stats are alarming. Too many seniors are not aware that some of the medications they take could cause them harm. It's time we start taking this seriously." Bill Berryman, President of the Retired Teachers Organization of Nova Scotia and a member of the event planning committee.

Making Meds Safer for Older Adults is being held on September 27th from 9AM to 3:30PM at the Four Points by Sheraton (40 Lady Ada Blvd, Moncton, NB). Speakers and participants will be available for interviews.

The Canadian Deprescribing Network (CaDeN) is a group of patient advocates, healthcare leaders, decision-makers, and researchers working together to mobilize knowledge and promote the deprescribing of medications that may no longer be of benefit or may be causing harm. CaDeN is funded by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research.

Website: www.deprescribingnetwork.ca

Twitter: @DeprescribeNet

Facebook: @DeprescribingNetwork

SOURCE Canadian Deprescribing Network

For further information: For information and interviews, please contact: Jennie Herbin, Community Engagement & Communications Officer, jennie.herbin@criugm.qc.ca, (514) 444-8383