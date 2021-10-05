Canadian Senior Living Sector Operators Relief Fund is Accepting Applications 05-10-21

The Senior Living CaRES Fund provides additional round of emergency financial assistance to sector workers across Canada

TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - The Senior Living CaRES Fund (the Fund), founded in May 2020 by Chartwell Retirement Residences, Revera Inc., Extendicare and Sienna Senior Living, announced it has re-opened the application process for additional frontline team members to receive financial assistance, to provide relief to those dealing with personal or family hardship. The Fund remains active today, offering a further round of recipients up to $10,000 each for support confronting emergency or unforeseen expenses.

"Employees are the heart of Canada's senior living sector. Their resilience while caring for the most vulnerable – especially in the face of the devasting effects of COVID-19 – has been nothing short of heroic.", says Hazel McCallion, former mayor of Mississauga. "Over these past 18 months, many employees in our sector have experienced the challenging effects of the pandemic in their personal lives. Yet every day they continue to come to work with a sense of duty to the residents they support because they genuinely care. I'm thrilled that the Fund continues to support senior living care workers who are facing hardship."

Applicants must be employed by a Canadian senior living operator, working in either long-term care or retirement, and are invited to apply regardless of who their employer is. The Fund is accepting applications from October 5, 2021 at 12:01 a.m. until October 26, 2021 at midnight, and will be reviewed through a 'blind' evaluation by a committee made up of employees of the founding members. More information about how to apply is available at seniorlivingcares.ca.

The Fund continues to welcome the participation of all operators as partners. Interested operators can email [email protected] to join in recognizing the extraordinary efforts of senior living employees.

An Initiative for the Future

The Senior Living CaRES Fund has recently secured charitable registration. As a registered charity, the Fund will continue its legacy post-COVID-19 with the mandate to provide consistent support to employees. The Fund will build a legacy for the future with the goal to continue to provide financial support for workers experiencing hardship and to support workers in the sector as they pursue relevant educational opportunities to advance their careers. As the Fund evolves, it will always be rooted in the history of COVID-19 so that Canadians will never forget the heroic contributions and dedication of senior living sector employees.

About The Senior Living CaRES Fund

The Senior Living CaRES Fund was established by founding partners Chartwell Retirement Residences, Revera Inc., Extendicare and Sienna Senior Living. Open to all employees in the sector, and inspired by their dedication and commitment, the Fund provides financial assistance to those facing extraordinary circumstances and will build a legacy for future investment to support urgent financial needs and employee education. In 2021, the Fund welcomed Southbridge Care Homes as a Platinum sponsor and OMNI Health Care as a Gold sponsor.

