Canadian Security Traders Association Closes the Market

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - John Christofilos, President, Canadian Security Traders Association Inc. ("CSTA") along with members of his team joined Rizwan Awan, Head of TMX Markets, Products and Services and President, Equity Trading, TMX Group, to celebrate the 2023 CSTA Conference and to close the market.

The Canadian Security Traders Association, Inc (CSTA). is a professional trade organization that works to improve the ethics, business standards and working environment for members who are engaged in the buying, selling, and trading of securities (mainly equities).

