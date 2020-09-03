Canadian securities regulators seek new members for Mining Technical Advisory and Monitoring Committee

TORONTO and VANCOUVER, Sept. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) is inviting applications for new members to join the Mining Technical Advisory and Monitoring Committee (MTAMC).

The MTAMC is a forum for communication between the CSA and the mining industry, and advises the CSA on a variety of industry and professional developments related to securities regulatory issues.

The MTAMC is composed of 10 to 12 volunteers who typically serve three-year terms. The MTAMC typically meets three times a year, although it may meet more frequently should circumstances warrant. The British Columbia Securities Commission and the Ontario Securities Commission facilitate the meetings via teleconference and video conference.

Committee members typically have significant technical experience and/or regulatory experience with a keen interest in securities regulatory policy as it relates to the mining industry. Familiarity with securities legislation (specifically, National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations) and policies that the CSA administers would be considered an asset.

Individual practitioners and representatives of public mining companies (from small, early-stage companies to larger ones engaged in commercial production), mineral industry associations, consulting firms, and other interested persons are invited to apply in writing for membership on the MTAMC. Applicants should indicate their areas of practice and/or specialization, and provide a summary of their relevant experience.

Interested individuals should submit their applications via email by September 30, 2020. Please forward applications and any queries to:

Chris Collins, B.Sc., P.Geo., MBA

Craig Waldie, M.Sc.A., P.Geo.

Chief Mining Advisor, Corporate Finance 

Senior Geologist, Corporate Finance

British Columbia Securities Commission 

Ontario Securities Commission

Telephone: (604) 899-6616

Telephone: (416) 593-8308

Email: [email protected]

Email: [email protected]

The CSA, the council of securities regulators of Canada's provinces and territories, coordinates and harmonizes regulation for the Canadian capital markets.

