Canadian securities regulators remind market participants about the cessation of CDOR

TORONTO, June 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Securities regulatory authorities in Ontario, Québec, British Columbia and Alberta (the participating jurisdictions) issued today a multilateral staff notice reminding market participants that the Canadian Dollar Offered Rate (CDOR) will cease to be published after a final publication on Friday, June 28, 2024.

If market participants have not already adopted appropriate transition arrangements for existing securities, derivatives or loan agreements that use CDOR as a reference rate, they should do so immediately. The Canadian Alternative Reference Rate Working Group has issued guidance to assist market participants that have not yet adopted appropriate transition arrangements.

CSA Multilateral Staff Notice 25-312 Reminder of Cessation of CDOR on June 28, 2024 is available on the websites of the participating jurisdictions.

The CSA, the council of the securities regulators of Canada's provinces and territories, coordinates and harmonizes regulation for the Canadian capital markets.

