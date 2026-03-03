CALGARY, AB, March 3, 2026 /CNW/ - In recognition of Fraud Prevention Month, the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) today released updated results from its effort to disrupt fraudulent investment websites targeting Canadians.

Between June 5, 2025, and February 12, 2026, CSA members worked together to successfully facilitate the deactivation of more than 7,586 fake investment platforms and crypto scam websites involving more than 13,000 individual URLs associated with those sites.

"Online investment scams continue to pose a serious risk to Canadians, and we are using a full range of regulatory and enforcement tools, including advanced technological capabilities, to proactively identify and disrupt fraudulent websites," said Stan Magidson, Chair of the CSA and Chair and CEO of the Alberta Securities Commission. "This initiative strengthens our ability to protect investors and underscores the importance of working closely with regulatory partners, industry and law enforcement to combat online investment fraud."

Combatting online fraud is a shared responsibility. Over the past year, securities regulators have intensified their coordinated and cross-sectoral efforts to disrupt fraudulent activity, prevent online harm, and protect and educate investors. In addition, the CSA recognizes and supports initiatives by industry groups and law enforcement agencies aimed at addressing this growing threat.

This Fraud Prevention Month, the CSA continues to urge investors to remain vigilant and to look out for common red flags of investment fraud. Investors should always check the registration of anyone who tries to sell them an investment or give them investment advice with the CSA's National Registration Search.

The CSA will begin including statistics about deactivated websites in its annual Year in Review publication starting in 2026.

Suspect you or someone you know is a victim of an investment scam?

If you feel like you or someone you know has been approached or is a victim of a fraudulent investment, contact your local securities regulator.

The CSA, the council of the securities regulators of Canada's provinces and territories, coordinates and harmonizes regulation for the Canadian capital markets.

