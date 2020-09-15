Canadian securities regulators provide update on timing of annual report on women on boards and in executive officer positions

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2020 The securities regulatory authorities in Alberta, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Québec and Saskatchewan (the participating jurisdictions) are providing an update on the timing of the annual report on women on boards and in executive officer positions. The report summarizes results from the participating jurisdictions' review focusing on disclosure requirements regarding the representation of women on boards and in executive officer positions, as set out in National Instrument 58-101 Disclosure of Corporate Governance Practices.

The CSA is delaying publication of this year's report until it is able to collect a more representative sample of issuers. The CSA expects to publish the report in early 2021.

"Providing comprehensive and accurate data on the representation of women on boards and at the executive level is important, as investors use these findings to inform their investment decisions." said Louis Morisset, CSA Chair and President and CEO of the Autorité des marchés financiers. "Over the coming year, the CSA will also be considering its role in the broader diversity conversation."

The data in the report is compiled from public documents filed on SEDAR by non-venture issuers with year-ends between December 31 and March 31 that filed information circulars by July 31. This year, a number of issuers delayed their Annual General Meetings due to COVID-19. As a result, a number of issuers did not file information circulars by July 31 and the sample reviewed up to July 31 is not comparable with that of prior years.

The CSA, the council of the securities regulators of Canada's provinces and territories, co-ordinates and harmonizes regulation for the Canadian capital markets.

