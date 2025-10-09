VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) is providing temporary relief from requirements to deliver proxy-related materials for shareholder meetings in respect of certain annual matters during the postal service suspension. Such relief recognizes that the suspension of postal service may impact a reporting issuer's ability to deliver proxy-related materials to all shareholders.

The relief only addresses requirements under securities legislation and does not extend to delivery obligations under corporate law. The CSA continues to expect that reporting issuers, intermediaries and all other parties involved in the proxy-voting process will work collaboratively during the postal service suspension and take all reasonable steps to facilitate the voting process. This includes using alternate delivery methods where available and taking other measures to increase transparency to shareholders regarding how to access proxy materials, obtain individual control numbers and vote.

The terms of the relief are outlined in Coordinated Blanket Order 51-932 Temporary Exemption from requirements in National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations and National Instrument 54-101 Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer to send certain proxy-related materials during a postal strike. Reporting issuers should carefully review all the conditions and requirements in the coordinated blanket order.

The CSA has also published a CSA notice to provide additional guidance about the relief as well as information about circumstances where the relief cannot be relied upon.

Reporting issuers or shareholders who have questions should contact their local securities regulator.

The CSA, the council of the securities regulators of Canada's provinces and territories, co-ordinates and harmonizes regulation for the Canadian capital markets.

