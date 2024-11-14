CALGARY, AB, Nov. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - In light of the possibility of a Canada-wide postal disruption starting as early as Friday, November 15, 2024, the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) recommends that all stakeholders required to deliver materials to any CSA member, as well as deliver documents to security holders, contact their local securities regulator or visit their local regulator's website for guidance regarding prescribed delivery obligations.

The CSA also recommends that stakeholders regularly verify updates regarding the postal strike within their own provinces, territories and/or districts, as service interruptions may vary from region to region.

The CSA, the council of the securities regulators of Canada's provinces and territories, coordinates and harmonizes regulation for the Canadian capital markets.

