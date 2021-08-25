Canadian securities administrators to host roundtable on ESG-related regulatory issues in asset management

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) today announced that it will host a virtual roundtable on environmental, social and governance (ESG) related regulatory issues in asset management on Monday, September 27, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.

An expert panel will discuss a number of regulatory issues arising from increased interest in ESG investing from Canadian investors and the investment fund industry. Panellists will address the importance of enhancing ESG-related fund disclosure so that investors are not misinformed about the ESG-related aspects of a fund – known as "greenwashing" - and can make more informed investment decisions. The panel will also explore the benefits and challenges associated with ESG-related fund disclosure from the perspective of asset managers, ESG ratings providers and retail investors.

Panellists include Melanie Adams, Vice President and Head, Corporate Governance and Responsible Investment, RBC Global Asset Management; Mari Brossard, Senior Manager, Sustainable Investment, National Bank Investments; Jean-Paul Bureaud, Executive Director, FAIR Canada; Michelle Edkins, Managing Director, BlackRock Investment Stewardship, BlackRock; Ian Howard, Executive Director Commercial, Corporate Solutions, Morningstar Sustainalytics and David Rutherford, Vice President, ESG Services, NEI Investments.

The panel will be moderated by Wendy Berman, Vice-Chair, Ontario Securities Commission, include remarks from Hugo Lacroix, Superintendent, Securities Markets, Autorité des marchés financiers and offer audience members an opportunity to pose questions to the panellists. Representatives from various CSA jurisdictions will be in attendance.

The roundtable is open to the public; please click here to register. A preliminary agenda can be viewed here.

The CSA, the council of the securities regulators of Canada's provinces and territories, co-ordinates and harmonizes regulation for the Canadian capital markets.

SOURCE Canadian Securities Administrators

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Pascale Bijoux, Canadian Securities Administrators, [email protected]; Jean-Maurice Bouchard, Autorité des marchés financiers, [email protected]; Crystal Jongeward, Ontario Securities Commission, [email protected]