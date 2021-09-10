Canadian Rock Band Lockheed Changes Name to The Next Machine

The Next Machine will be releasing their video for Too Close to the Sun on September 11, and they're dedicating it to the 343 New York firefighters who gave their lives some 20 years ago.

Through an incredible stroke of luck and the Manager's chance encounter with a contact, they were able to reach and convince a major Hollywood actor to make a cameo appearance for the guitar solo, in some manner of disguise, and the band is offering $9,110.00 and two lifetime tickets to any of their concerts (excluding travel) to the first person who can correctly identify the actor.

If you think you know who the actor is, send your answer to: [email protected]

