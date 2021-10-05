Canadian Restaurant Wins $25K for Making the Best Caesar in Town and Donates it All to the Community that Supported Them

Sorso Lounge from Airdrie Alberta was chosen among 255 Canadian restaurants to win the grand prize provided by Mott's Clamato for their Caesar inspired by Guatemalan Worry Dolls

MONTREAL, Oct. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Managing Partner London Richard from Sorso Lounge was "vibrating" when he learned he was the grand prize winner of the Mott's® Clamato® "Best Caesar in Town®" competition, earning his restaurant $25,000!

"My whole body started shaking as I wasn't expecting it since the competition was so fierce," said Richard.

Sorso Lounge won among 255 other bars and restaurants from coast-to-coast, all of which were nominated by Canadians celebrating their favourite Caesar bars/restaurants.

Richard submitted a video of himself making his Caesar inspired by Guatemalan Worry Dolls, which reflected his travel experiences over the years. It included fermented black garlic, pineapple rum, mango nectar, coconut Worcestershire and Mott's Clamato, with innovative bone marrow ice cubes and more!

Richard's video was one of ten videos shared on the Mott's Clamato website where Canadians voted to help choose the grand prize winner.

"Choosing one winner among the ten finalists was so difficult as each one was outstanding and deserving of the $25,000 grand prize," said Mott's Clamato Brand Manager, Kassandra Falvo, "so we were glad to have Canada's support in making that decision."

But Mott's Clamato added an exciting twist to the awards ceremony! After announcing Sorso Lounge as the grand prize winner, they revealed that all other nine finalists would each receive $10,000, producing some very happy reactions.

"We wanted to give back to the industry that made the Caesar, and after a challenging year, we couldn't think of a better way than offering them some much needed money to rejuvenate their businesses," added Falvo. "We also donated $50,000 to the Bartender's Benevolent Fund to individually support our country's talented bartenders."

And while Sorso Lounge could have reinvested their $25,000 grand prize into their business, they decided instead to give it back to the community that supported them throughout the pandemic.

"The community was there for us when we needed them, so now it's our turn to support them," said Richard.

The team at Sorso Lounge has met with various charities to date to allocate their winnings and have already made donations to Airdrie's health foundation, and government-qualified Service Dogs groups, as well as covering veterinarian bills for pet parents in need of financial assistance. And that's just the beginning.

To watch Richard making the Sorso Lounge's $25,000 Caesar, visit https://mottsclamato.ca/bestcaesar/

For a hi-res image of their Suffering Caesar, click here.

