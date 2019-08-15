Canadian researchers are better supported and more diverse than ever before

Minister of Science and Sport and Minister of Finance highlight government accomplishments in Canadian science

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Science and research are integral to the transformative discoveries and innovations that improve the lives of all Canadians. New medical breakthroughs, quantum computing technologies and innovative agricultural practices would not be possible without the creative ideas of our talented researchers. That's why the Government of Canada has provided historic support to Canadian researchers and given them the tools they need to succeed.

Today, the Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport, and the Honourable Bill Morneau, Minister of Finance, were at Ryerson University to announce a new equity, diversity and inclusion pilot program and to highlight the Government of Canada's historic $10 billion investment in science and research over the past four years, which includes:

Providing a 25 percent increase in funding for our federal granting councils

Awarding over 420,000 grants to tens of thousands of researchers and students

Extending parental leave from six months to 12 months so that our researchers don't have to choose between having a career and a family

Creating 500 new master's level scholarships awards and 167 more three-year doctoral scholarships awards annually

Providing $763 million to the Canada Foundation for Innovation over five years and an ongoing $462 million per year for predictable, long-term stable funding to ensure our researchers have cutting-edge labs and tools

Minister Duncan spoke about Canada's Science Vision and the impact of the Government of Canada's changes to make science more collaborative globally, empower the next generation of brilliant Canadian scientists and researchers, and support evidence-based decision making by embedding it across government, while promoting equity, diversity and inclusion in research.

The Minister also announced that Ryerson University is one of 17 post-secondary institutions chosen to participate in the new Dimensions: Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Canada pilot program. Starting in September, this group will lead the way in increasing diversity at Canadian post-secondary institutions.

Dr. Mohamed Lachemi, President of Ryerson University, and Minister Duncan co-signed a copy of the Dimensions Charter, which demonstrates Ryerson's commitment to adopting the principles of equity, diversity and inclusion in its policies, practices, action plans and culture.

"Our government has been working hard to return science and research to their rightful place. We invested over $10 billion in science and research to positively impact the lives of Canadians, our environment, our communities and our economy. Beyond investments, we are bringing wholesale culture change to Canadian science and research while incorporating the Canadian values of equity, diversity and inclusion so that our researchers better reflect the Canada we live in."

– The Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport

"Canadian scientists and researchers have been at the forefront of innovations that make life better for everyone—from better ways to power our homes to discoveries like insulin and inventions like the artificial pacemaker that help save lives. Science and research are also helping drive the creation of hundreds of thousands of new jobs for Canadian workers. When we invest in science, we're investing in healthier, more sustainable communities, in new jobs, and in a brighter, more prosperous future for Canada and the world."

– The Honourable Bill Morneau, Minister of Finance

