Canadian real estate company creatively partners with iconic Trailer Park Boys to tackle affordable homeownership

HALIFAX, NS, April 1, 2024 /CNW/ - The dream of owning a home continues to slip away for many families in Canada, as higher costs of living and inflation present challenges. According to an Ipsos poll published in October 2023, a whopping two-thirds of Canadians have abandoned the dream of homeownership, with a growing majority viewing it as a privilege available only to the wealthy.

Trailer Park Boys Introduce VIDA's Landscape Design Contest

VIDA, a Canadian multifamily real estate company, has launched an international landscape and design contest, supported creatively by the iconic Canadian comedy franchise 'Trailer Park Boys'. The contest involves designing the landscape of a new 6.6-acre affordable home community, nestled in Kentville, Nova Scotia.

Offering a grand prize of $25,000 (CAD), the contest invites submissions of innovative landscape design concepts from students, landscape designers, architects, and other interested parties. The winning design will encompass an inspiring exterior layout that naturally reflects the sense of belonging of this pristine Coastal Modular community.

VIDA is looking for creative ways to position the homes on the site – minimizing infrastructure investments (fill, road, plumbing services, etc.), while maximizing the number of units and the sense of beauty and quality of life within the amenity space. Participants are encouraged to use their best creative senses to deliver features rarely seen in a modular home community.

For further Coastal Modular Contest details and information, please visit: vidaliving.ca/contest

To view VIDA's official contest announcement video created by Trailer Park Boys, please visit: https://youtu.be/0Op8Cd0oZUM

VIDA owns and operates more than 2,700 units in communities across Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Manitoba. VIDA is on a mission to revolutionize affordable communities by reimagining the way people interact with their housing. It's about more than buildings – it's about tapping into people and their potential, elevating their skills and giving them a platform to step into their gifts. By getting people actively involved in creating and sustaining the community they want to live in, VIDA can keep costs low, maintain affordability and help people get ahead.

VIDA is a Certified B Corporation™

www.vidaliving.ca

