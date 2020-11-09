Canadian Rapid Treatment Center of Excellence Opens Second Location Providing Ketamine Treatment for Adults with Depression

Clinic effectively addresses the unmet need of depression and suicide

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canadian Rapid Treatment Center of Excellence (the "CRTCE") announces today the opening of a new clinic in downtown Toronto. Both the existing Mississauga clinic and newly opened Toronto clinic (the "CRTCE Clinics") address the unmet need of depression and suicide through novel ketamine therapy treatment.

"These CRTCE Clinics address the unmet need of depression and suicide," said Dr. Joshua Rosenblat, Medical Director, CRTCE. "Ketamine therapy is highly effective in treating people with severe depression where other treatments have proven to be ineffective. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for effective treatment have become exponentially critical."

The first of its kind in Canada, the CRTCE multidisciplinary outpatient clinical research facility has specialized in providing breakthrough rapid onset treatments for depression, including but not limited to intravenous ketamine and intranasal esketamine. These therapies aid patients suffering from several treatment-resistant conditions such as major depressive disorder and/or bipolar disorder.

"In just two and a half years we have administered more than 2000 infusions for over 300 patients. Many of these patients have experienced substantial relief for what often can be debilitating depression and suicidal thinking," said Kevin Kratiuk, Vice President of Operations, CRTCE. "Many of our patients regain their quality of life, their families, and their livelihood".

To obtain treatment, patients must be referred to one of the CRTCE Clinics by family physicians, psychiatrists, or nurse practitioners. Patients with PTSD and OCD are considered on a case by case basis. Kratiuk continued, "The additional clinic will expand our capacity to help significantly more people affected by depression".

The new Toronto clinic is located at Avenue and Dupont in Toronto. "The opening of our second CRTCE site in Ontario provides an opportunity for us to address the suffering associated with depression and provide patients a hopeful and innovative treatment avenue. Moreover, our second center represents a venue for us to conduct ongoing research on new treatments for depression to improve the quality of patient's lives affected by these common and debilitating disorders in Canada," said Dr. Roger McIntyre, CEO Champignon Brands Inc., Professor of Psychiatry and Pharmacology University of Toronto.

Background

Founded in July 2018, Canadian Rapid Treatment Center of Excellence (CRTCE) (https://www.crtce.com/) is an all-Canadian company operating two clinics in the Greater Toronto Area. Along with companies AltMed Capital Corp. and Apotheosis Scientific, CRTCE provides a platform for treatment development identification of and implementation breakthrough derivatives of ketamine and psychedelics, and innovative delivery platforms for the purpose of treating medical disorders like depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as well as substance and alcohol use disorder.

The CRTCE's Intravenous Ketamine Infusion Therapy aims to aid those suffering from several treatment-resistant conditions. The clinic provides a comfortable environment focused on the safety and success of each individual patient.

