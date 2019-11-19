Canadian Public Health Inspectors Concerned About Rising Rat Populations

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Rat populations continue to surge in Canada, according to a September survey of Canada's Health Public Inspectors (CIPHI), released today by Abell Pest Control.

Toronto's rats made headlines this past summer as well as in 2018, nicknamed the "Summer of Rats." The increase in urban rat populations is not limited to Toronto – there is a growing concern across Canada and internationally.

Canada's Public Health Inspectors are seeing first-hand a noticeable rise in rodent sightings. Take-aways from this survey include;

Public health inspectors claim an increase of 9% in rat complaints in the past 3 years.

75% of Public Health inspectors claim that rat complaints are on the rise in apartments and 66% made the same statement for private homes.

Public health inspectors predict an increase of 14% in rat infestations over the next 3 years.

The greatest frustration for Health Inspectors is the lack of public knowledge and awareness of rats as well as an inadequate source of public education and preparedness to tackle this issue.

"There has been a consistent increase in the number of calls we receive for rats and an 8% spike in 2019 alone," said Mike Heimbach from Abell Pest Control.

"Increased construction activity displaces rats from their nests forcing them into residential neighborhoods. Late fall is when rats normally try to get into people's homes or businesses for the winter," said Aaron Soudant, Quality Assurance Manager with Abell who recommends removal of food sources. "Rats have a very healthy appetite so keeping garbage in sealed containers and elimination of water sources is a must if you want to discourage this pest from your property."

Damaged door thresholds and gaps around utility lines entering buildings are common entry points that rats will take advantage of to enter homes or businesses.

