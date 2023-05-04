Latest Acura Type S variant delivers the ultimate performance for a new generation

MARKHAM, ON, May 4, 2023 /CNW/ - The highly anticipated 2024 Acura Integra Type S, the most powerful, best performing Integra ever, is scheduled to arrive in Canadian showrooms this June with a manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $55,600i.

2024 Acura Integra Type S (CNW Group/Honda Canada Inc.) 2024 Acura Integra Type S (CNW Group/Honda Canada Inc.)

The new Integra Type S comes well-equipped with class-leading premium features and technologies including heated front sport seats, a 10.2-inch Acura Precision Cockpit™ Driver Information Interface, head-up display, wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility, wireless phone charging and a 16-speaker ELS STUDIO 3D® premium audio system.

Model / Trim MSRPii MSRP

with Destinationiii (Freight + PDI) Fuel Economy

City/Hwy/Combined (L/100km) 2024 Integra Type S $55,600 $58,195 11.1 / 8.3 / 9.9



The fourth Acura Type S performance variant to launch in the last two years, the 2024 Acura Integra Type S delivers a new interpretation of ultimate performance for a new generation of driving enthusiasts.

True to Acura's legacy of high-performance Integras and rich history of Type S performance variants, the new Integra Type S elevates Acura Precision Crafted Performance to new levels with class-leading power and dynamic capabilities paired with premium features and refinement.

A turbocharged 2.0 litre VTEC® engine produces 320 horsepower (SAE net @ 6,500 rpm) and 310 lb.-ft. of torque (SAE net @ 2,600 to 4,000 rpm) – an increase of 120 hp and 118 lb.-ft. over the Integra launched roughly one year ago. Standard high-performance hardware includes a class-exclusive 6-speed manual transmission, limited slip differential and an innovative dual-axis front suspension design that improves road holding and greatly reduces torque steer.

A performance-tuned Adaptive Damper System provides precise control of ride and handling with optimized damping curves to suit driving conditions. Powerful Brembo® front brakes and lightweight 19-inch wheels wrapped in sticky 265/30 R19 Michelin Pilot Sport 4S high-performance summer tires complete the dynamic package.

Distinct from every angle, the Integra Type S takes Integra's sleek styling to the next level with a bold and aggressive wide body design, dynamic center-mounted triple exhaust outlets, large front air intakes and rear diffuser that immediately communicate its high-performance capabilities. Integra Type S is also the only vehicle in the premium performance compact segment to offer a flexible 5-door liftback design.

For more information on the 2024 Acura Integra Type S click here.

To subscribe to the latest Acura Canada news and updates, please visit www.acuranews.ca.

About Acura Canada

Acura is the performance division of Honda Canada Inc. and is a leading automotive luxury nameplate that delivers Precision Crafted Performance, an original approach to technology and design that creates an exciting driving experience. The Acura lineup features four distinctive models – the Integra sports sedan, TLX performance luxury sedan, the 5-passenger RDX luxury crossover SUV, and the Acura MDX seven-passenger luxury SUV. The TLX, MDX and Integra come in a Type S variant, the pinnacle expression of performance engineering and technology, Acura's commitment to Precision Crafted Performance. Acura celebrated its 35th anniversary in Canada in 2022 and has grown to include over 50 locations in its dealer network across the country. For more information, please visit www.acura.ca.

____________________________ i MSRP excluding tax, license, registration, destination charge ($2,595) and options. Dealer prices may vary.

iii MSRP including (Freight and PDI) destination charge of $2,595

SOURCE Honda Canada Inc.

For further information: John Bordignon - [email protected]