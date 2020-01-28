Canadian Prepaid Providers Organization Announces Fourth Annual Prepaid Symposium

Transformation to digital banking is the focus of one-day user conference and educational event

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canadian Prepaid Providers Organization (CPPO), the voice of the rapidly growing prepaid payments industry in Canada, announced it will host the fourth annual CPPO Prepaid Symposium on April 23, 2020 at the Toronto Region Board of Trade in Ontario. Attended by leaders in fintech, banking, payments and government, the annual CPPO Symposium is the premier event for networking and learning about the $4.3 billion Canadian prepaid technology industry. Registration is available online via cppo.ca/prepaid-symposium/ and early bird rates last until February 29.

Under the theme, Leading the transformation to digital banking, this year's Symposium will focus on the evolution of prepaid as a foundation for innovation, enabling fintechs and challenger banks to bring new and innovative solutions to market. A wide range of the industry's thought leaders with global vantage points will present actionable insights, case studies, and trends around payment technology for consumer and business applications.

The Symposium will kick off with a keynote address from Jason Gardner, founder and CEO of Marqeta, the first global modern card issuing platform. Gardner will take a deep dive into how new technology has redefined the modern payment experience, drawing on industry defining applications of the Marqeta platform that have pushed the boundaries of what a card can do, as well as talking about how the global digitization of payments is disrupting industries of all stripes. The keynote will be followed by several content-rich panel discussions, presentations, and fireside chats from more than 15 industry leaders.

"As demand for a fusion of traditional and non-traditional capabilities among fintech and challenger banks continues to accelerate, this year's Symposium engages the most forward-thinking innovators in the space to explore the changing role of prepaid in the digital banking transformation. The annual CPPO Symposium is the only event keeping pace with the evolution and growth of prepaid technology in North America through multiple learning and guided networking sessions," said Jennifer Tramontana, co-founder and executive director of the CPPO.

Symposium topics include:

Balancing payments innovation and security: managing the tension

Canada's challenger banks: adoption and beyond

challenger banks: adoption and beyond Transforming B2B payments with APIs and BaaS

The future of platform payments

Payments and customer engagement in the digital era

Rebranding prepaid technology in 2020 and beyond (workshop)

in 2020 and beyond (workshop) Release of Canadian prepaid tech heat map

Speakers include:

Shannon Austin , partner, Financial Venture Studio

, partner, Financial Venture Studio Michelle Beyo , founder, FinAvator

, founder, FinAvator Sue Britton , CEO and founder, FinTech Growth Syndicate

, CEO and founder, FinTech Growth Syndicate Karen Budahazy , board chair, CPPO

, board chair, CPPO The Honourable Colin Deacon, senate of Canada

Justin Ferrabee , CEO, Paramount Commerce

, CEO, Paramount Commerce Michael Fox , vice president of risk and compliance, KOHO

, vice president of risk and compliance, KOHO Robert Hyde , president, Payment Source

, president, Payment Source Doug Kreviazuk , executive director, Paytechs of Canada Association

, executive director, Paytechs of Canada Association Ron Morrow , advisor to the governor, Bank of Canada

, advisor to the governor, Bank of Shane Parkhill , head of Canadian operations, Revolut

, head of Canadian operations, Revolut Miro Pavletic , CEO, STACK

, CEO, STACK Simona Salter , vice president of strategy for cards, payments and banking, Royal Bank of Canada (RBC)

, vice president of strategy for cards, payments and banking, Royal Bank of (RBC) Jacqueline Shinfield , partner, Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP

, partner, Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP Jennifer Tramontana, co-founder and executive director, CPPO

The corporate sponsors of the 2019 CPPO Prepaid Symposium include FinTech Growth Syndicate, Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), and The Fletcher Group and the media sponsors are AltFi, Fintech Finance, Mercator Advisory Group, Open Banking Expo, Payments Canada, and Women in Payments.

About The Canadian Prepaid Providers Organization (CPPO)

The CPPO is a not-for-profit organization and the collective voice of the open-loop prepaid payments industry in Canada. It is the only association solely focused on this growing industry and is supported by major financial institutions, card networks and other industry players. The CPPO is focused on awareness and education so that consumers and businesses can have the best experience with these popular products. For further information, visit www.cppo.ca. Connect with CPPO on Twitter and LinkedIn.

