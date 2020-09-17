Canadian Prepaid Providers Organization Announces Fourth Annual CPPO Prepaid Symposium

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canadian Prepaid Providers Organization (CPPO), the voice of the rapidly growing prepaid payments industry in Canada, announced it will host the fourth annual CPPO Prepaid Symposium virtually on October 14-15, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The fourth annual CPPO Symposium is the premier event for the prepaid technology industry, fueling the transformation to digital banking in Canada. Attended by leaders in fintech, banking, payments and government, the Symposium is ideal for learning about the $5 billion Canadian prepaid technology industry. Canada has 74 major players in the country's growing prepaid industry, including 30 incumbents and 35 new entrants.

"The CPPO Symposium is the must-attend event for companies using a prepaid platform to introduce new and innovative digital banking and payments products and services," said Jennifer Tramontana, CPPO Co-Founder and Executive Director. "Prepaid is a significant payments sector in Canada with a breadth of issuers, program managers, service providers and new fintech entrants embracing innovation in digital banking and payments. Prepaid is driving market innovation with products that most financial institutions don't offer."

Featured speakers and highlights at the CPPO Symposium include:

Marqeta founder and CEO Jason Gardner on redefining finance and banking

on redefining finance and banking SoFi's EVP and group business leader Jennifer Nuckles and Galileo Financial Technologies' founder and CEO Clay Wilkes on one of fintech's biggest acquisitions of 2020 and what the future holds

on one of fintech's biggest acquisitions of 2020 and what the future holds RBC Royal Bank chief economist for Global Asset Management Eric Lascelles will offer an economic outlook

will offer an economic outlook Mastercard's EVP, global prepaid and financial inclusion, Sue Kelsey gives her views on why prepaid is the top platform for payments innovation

gives her views on why prepaid is the top platform for payments innovation Bank of Canada , Payments Canada, Mastercard and Senator Colin Deacon will debate how to balance payments innovation and security

will debate how to balance payments innovation and security RBC Royal Bank, Moneris, Bank of Montreal and Mastercard on how COVID has accelerated digital transformation

on how COVID has accelerated digital transformation The outlook for Canada's challenger banks, featuring KOHO, STACK, Revolut, Wealthsimple and EQ Bank

challenger banks, featuring People's Trust's VP digital enablement and issuing and CPPO Board Chair Karen Budahazy provides the issuer's perspective on growth.

provides the issuer's perspective on growth. A customer experience case study with Ubiquity and BankMobile

The convergence of software and payments with Payment Source President Rob Hyde

And more sessions covering the prepaid regulatory environment, global financial health and innovative fintech partnerships

Access the full CPPO Prepaid Symposium agenda.

The presenting sponsor of the 2020 CPPO Prepaid Symposium is Peoples Trust. Additional sponsors include: Mastercard, Royal Bank of Canada, Payment Source, Ubiquity, SightSpan and The Fletcher Group.

Media sponsors for the event include: Fintech Growth Syndicate (FGS), Canadian Lenders Association (CLA), Fintech Finance, Open Banking Expo, Prepaid International Forum (PIF), Payments Canada, Tearsheet and Bankless Times.

