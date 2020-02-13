Canadian Premier Life Insurance Company acquiring Gerber Life Canadian insurance business

TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Canadian Premier Life Insurance Company ('Canadian Premier') announces it has signed an agreement with U.S.-based Western & Southern Financial Group ('Western & Southern') to purchase its block of Canadian life insurance business, marketed under the Gerber Life brand. Closing of the purchase is expected to take place in the Second Quarter, 2020, subject to regulatory approval.

"This is an exciting acquisition for Canadian Premier as we focus on growing in the Canadian marketplace," says Canadian Premier Chief Executive Officer Suzette Huovinen. "We are invested in Canada and in pursuing opportunities that expand our footprint beyond our core group creditor insurance business. Canadian Premier is well positioned to support the diverse market need for both life and specialized protection."

The block of business from Western & Southern includes individual life insurance policies, primarily the Grow-Up® plan, which are whole life policies geared towards children 12 years of age and under. Upon closing, the Gerber Life Canadian policies will be fully assumed by Canadian Premier.

Adds Huovinen: "Canadian Premier is committed to providing financial security to families throughout moments that matter. We look forward to welcoming a new generation of customers to Canadian Premier and providing them excellent products and services."

About Canadian Premier

For more than 60 years, Canadian Premier has been committed to providing financial security to Canadians and their families in the face of uncertainties. Canadian Premier offers group life, accident & sickness, credit and creditor insurance solutions to a number of leading financial institutions, retailers and affinity groups. We now insure over 2 million Canadians and families coast-to-coast. Canadian Premier is wholly-owned subsidiary of Securian Financial Group. For more information visit www.canadianpremier.ca

