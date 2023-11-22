Canadian Positive Psychology Association Celebrates Winners of the Canadian Workplace Well-being Awards

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Positive Psychology Association (CPPA) is thrilled to announce and congratulate the winners of the prestigious Canadian Workplace Well-being Awards (CWWA), proudly sponsored by Canada Life Assurance Company and Workplace Strategies for Mental Health. This recognition celebrates organizations that have demonstrated exceptional dedication and innovation in enhancing the well-being of their employees.

The winners of this year's Workplace Well-being Awards are a shining example of how Canadian businesses and organizations are prioritizing employee well-being in the workplace. Their outstanding efforts have not only positively impacted the lives of their employees but have also showcased the importance of fostering a supportive and thriving work environment.

"Employee well-being is a fundamental component of a healthy and successful workplace," said Louisa Jewell, President of the Canadian Positive Psychology Association. "We are inspired by the dedication of this year's winners in creating environments where employees can flourish, and we commend them for their outstanding contributions to the well-being of their workforce."

The winning organizations have demonstrated that when employees are supported, valued, and given opportunities to thrive, it not only boosts morale but also contributes to increased productivity and overall success. Their achievements reflect the values that the CPPA promotes in its mission to promote the science and practice of positive psychology in Canada.

The CPPA extends its warmest congratulations to the winners and encourages them to continue their exceptional work in inspiring others to prioritize employee well-being. By sharing their best practices, they are contributing to a positive ripple effect that will benefit employees and organizations across the nation.

Our CWWA 2023 winners:

Nonprofit/charity:

Canuck Place Children's Hospice (Vancouver, BC)

Creative Options Regina (COR) (Regina, SK)

Kids Help Phone (Toronto, ON)

Small public/private sector organizations:

Sklar Wilton & Associates (Toronto, ON)

PulseLearning Global (Fredericton, NB)

Large public/private sector:

Best Buy (Vancouver, BC)

BMO (Toronto, ON)

Cenovus Energy (Calgary, AB)

The Gorman Group (West Kelowna, BC)

TransLink (Vancouver, BC)

For more information about the Canadian Positive Psychology Association and its mission to promote well-being and positive psychology in Canada, please visit www.cppa.ca .

About the Canadian Positive Psychology Association (CPPA):

The Canadian Positive Psychology Association is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the science and practice of positive psychology in Canada. CPPA aims to enhance the well-being and flourishing of individuals, communities, and organizations through research, education, and advocacy. The association provides a platform for collaboration, networking, and the dissemination of positive psychology research and applications. To learn more, visit www.cppa.ca

