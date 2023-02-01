A strong fourth quarter helps plan sponsors reduce the large underperformance of 2022

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - The median return of the BNY Mellon Canadian Master Trust Universe, a BNY Mellon Global Risk Solutions fund-level tracking service, was 4.27% for the fourth quarter of 2022 despite the continuously challenging macro-environment. The one-year median return as of December 31, 2022, was -7.48%, while the median 10-year annualized return was +7.30%.

The BNY Mellon Canadian Master Trust Universe results are based on $290.3 billion worth of investment assets in Canadian investment plans, with the average plan size of $3.8 billion. The Universe is designed to provide peer comparisons by plan type and size, and it comprises 77 Canadian corporate, public and university pension plans. Additional insight into the plan results is provided by BNY Mellon's Asset Strategy View, and the Universe product extension, Asset Allocation Trust Universes.

"The world continues to face tough economic conditions and elevated risks, including geopolitical uncertainty and ongoing inflation. We nonetheless saw some positive developments towards the end of 2022, such as the relaxation of China's zero-Covid policy and the slowing of interest rate increases." said David Cohen, Director, Global Risk Solutions, BNY Mellon. "Positive performance in October and November helped Canadian pension plan sponsors offset some of the underperformance from the first half of the year. Private asset classes continued to provide strong support, while Fixed Income was a clear detractor as interest rates rose through 2022."

Among traditional asset classes, International Equity posted the highest performance, with a quarterly median return of 13.38%. Fixed Income returns were the lowest, posting a flat quarterly return of 0.43%.

With respect to non-traditional asset classes, Private Equity delivered the highest performance, with a quarterly median return of +2.10%. Hedge Funds ended the quarter with a median return of +1.74% while Real Estate delivered a flat performance for the quarter returning -0.19%.

Q4 2022 Highlights of the BNY Mellon Canadian Master Trust Universe

The BNY Mellon Canadian Master Trust Universe of Canadian pension plans over $1 billion underperformed the median return of the Canadian Master Trust Universe in Q4 2022.

underperformed the median return of the Canadian Master Trust Universe in Q4 2022. Canadian Foundations and Endowments posted a median performance of 5.63% for the fourth quarter.

All major equity segments posted positive returns in Q4.

Canadian Equity posted a median return of 6.71% in the fourth quarter, ahead of the S&P/TSX Composite Index return of 5.96%.



U.S. Equity posted a quarterly median return of 6.88%, exceeding the S&P 500 Index return of 6.07%.



Non-Canadian Equity reported a median return of 9.76% in Q4, outperforming the MSCI World Index return of 8.36%.



International Equity posted a quarterly median return of 13.38%, lagging the MSCI EAFE Index return of 15.77%

The Fixed Income median return was 0.43% in the fourth quarter of 2022. Fixed Income outperformed relative to the FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index for the quarter, which returned 0.10%.

Further insight from the BNY Mellon Asset Allocation Trust Universes indicates that Emerging Markets Equity posted a positive median performance for the quarter of 8.54%, ahead of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index return of 8.27%.

BNY Mellon Asset Allocation Trust Universes also provide insights regarding alternative asset classes. Private Equity reported a positive quarterly median return of 2.10% for the third quarter, Real Estate reported a quarterly median return of -0.19%. Hedge Funds reported a return of +1.74%.

BNY Mellon Canadian Master Trust Universe Median Plan Returns*

Universe Medians 4Q 2022 One-Year Three-Years Five-Years Ten-Years Canadian Master Trust Total Fund 4.27 -7.48 3.33 4.76 7.30 Canadian Equity 6.71 -4.89 7.46 6.54 8.91 U.S. Equity 6.88 -11.26 7.80 9.99 15.62 International Equity 13.38 -11.92 2.73 3.85 9.01 Non-Canadian Equity 9.76 -11.35 5.57 6.85 11.90 Fixed Income 0.43 -11.46 -2.54 0.61 2.17 Real Estate -0.19 10.63 8.47 8.39 7.61 Canadian Foundations & Endowments 5.63 -6.91 4.29 5.41 7.49



*All returns are posted gross of fee results, calculated in Canadian dollars.



