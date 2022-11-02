Strong rebounds in July push plan returns toward a positive third quarter.

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - The median return of the BNY Mellon Canadian Master Trust Universe, a BNY Mellon Global Risk Solutions fund-level tracking service, was 0.27% for the third quarter of 2022 amid a challenging economic environment. The one-year median return as of September 30, 2022, was -7.55%, while the median 10-year annualized return was +7.16%.

The BNY Mellon Canadian Master Trust Universe results are based on $294 billion worth of investment assets in Canadian investment plans, with the average plan size of $3.7 billion. The Universe is designed to provide peer comparisons by plan type and size, and it comprises 80 Canadian corporate, public and university pension plans. Additional insight into the plan results is provided by BNY Mellon's Asset Strategy View, and the Universe product extension, Asset Allocation Trust Universes.

"Financial markets experienced a challenging third quarter. Central banks accelerated their fight against persistent inflation by increasing interest rates, the war in Ukraine continues to disrupt supply chains and impact energy prices, and China's zero-COVID policy evokes lockdown concerns. Despite these headwinds, the median Canadian pension plan sponsor achieved slight positive returns this quarter," said David Cohen, Director, Global Risk Solutions, BNY Mellon. "Strong performance in the month of July helped offset the underwhelming months of August and September. Private asset investments provided strong support in Q3, despite negative returns from public equity."

Among traditional asset classes, U.S. Equity and Fixed Income posted the highest performance, with a quarterly median return of 0.96% respectively. International Equity returns were the lowest, posting a negative quarterly return of -3.23%.

With respect to non-traditional asset classes, Hedge Funds delivered the highest performance, with a quarterly median return of +5.59%. Private Equity ended the quarter with a median return of +3.55% while Real Estate delivered a positive performance for the quarter returning +4.59%.

Q3 2022 Highlights of the BNY Mellon Canadian Master Trust Universe

The BNY Mellon Canadian Master Trust Universe of Canadian pension plans over $1 billion outperformed the median return of the Canadian Master Trust Universe in Q3 2022.

outperformed the median return of the Canadian Master Trust Universe in Q3 2022. Canadian Foundations and Endowments posted a median performance of 0.07% for the third quarter.

Most major equity segments posted negative returns in Q3.

Canadian Equity posted a median return of -1.25% in the third quarter, ahead of the S&P/TSX Composite Index return of -1.41%.



U.S. Equity posted a quarterly median return of 0.96%, lagging the S&P 500 Index return of 1.32%.



Non-Canadian Equity reported a median return of -1.03% in Q3, underperforming the MSCI World Index return of 0.04%.



International Equity posted a quarterly median return of -3.23%, ahead of the MSCI EAFE Index return of -3.38%

The Fixed Income median return was 0.96% in the third quarter of 2022. Fixed Income outperformed relative to the FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index for the quarter, which returned 0.52%.

Further insight from the BNY Mellon Asset Allocation Trust Universes indicates that Emerging Markets Equity posted negative median performance for the quarter of -4.45%, ahead of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index return of -5.64%.

BNY Mellon Asset Allocation Trust Universes also provide insights regarding alternative asset classes. Private Equity reported a positive quarterly median return of +3.55% for the third quarter, Real Estate reported a quarterly median return of +4.59%. Hedge Funds reported a return of +5.59%.

CIBC Mellon is a licensed user of the CIBC trade-mark and certain BNY Mellon trade-marks.

BNY Mellon Canadian Master Trust Universe Median Plan Returns*

Universe Medians 3Q

2022 One-

Year Three-

Years Five-

Years Ten-

Years



Canadian Master Trust Total Fund 0.27 -7.55 2.91 4.91 7.16

Canadian Equity -1.25 -5.50 6.54 6.43 8.60

U.S. Equity 0.96 -11.99 7.29 10.04 14.87

International Equity -3.23 -19.28 0.81 2.52 8.46

Non-Canadian Equity -1.03 -14.61 4.56 6.04 11.20

Fixed Income 0.96 -11.60 -2.90 1.04 2.17

Real Estate 4.59 15.67 9.34 8.95 7.94

Canadian Foundations & Endowments 0.07 -8.31 4.14 4.87 7.38







*All returns are posted gross of fee results, calculated in Canadian dollars.





