Equity and fixed income investments rebound from first quarter declines with positive performance in the second quarter, while alternative investment performance lags behind.

TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - The median return of the BNY Mellon Canadian Master Trust Universe, a BNY Mellon Global Risk Solutions fund-level tracking service, was +9.23% for the second quarter of 2020, marking a reversal in investment returns from the first quarter of 2020. The one-year median return as of June 30, 2020 was +5.10%, while the median 10-year annualized return was +8.57%.

The BNY Mellon Canadian Master Trust Universe results are based on $255.5 billion worth of investment assets in Canadian investment plans, with the average plan size of $3.04 billion. The Universe is designed to provide peer comparisons by plan type and size, and it comprises 84 Canadian corporate, public and university pension plans. Additional insight into the plan results is provided by BNY Mellon's Asset Strategy View, and the Universe product extension, Asset Allocation Trust Universes.

"Despite ongoing pandemic concerns, public markets rebounded with significant positive returns in the second quarter," said Catherine Thrasher, Head of Strategic Client Solutions and Global Risk Solutions, CIBC Mellon and BNY Mellon. "Canadian plan sponsors benefitted with positive performance results, led by equities from all regions."

Among traditional asset classes, the U.S. Equity Universe median posted the highest performance, with a quarterly median return of +15.11% and a one-year return of +6.74%. Fixed Income returns also rebounded, posting positive performance of +7.91% and a one-year return of +9.05%.

With respect to non-traditional asset classes, Private Equity delivered the lowest performance for the quarter, returning -4.84%, reflecting updated valuations from the first quarter. The one-year median return for the Private Equity class was +8.13%. Real Estate ended the quarter with a median return of -2.75% and a one-year median return of +5.67%. Hedge Funds delivered positive performance, with a quarterly median return of +2.49%, compared to -1.47% in the first quarter. The one-year median return for the Hedge Fund class was +6.45%.

Q2 2020 Highlights of the BNY Mellon Canadian Master Trust Universe

The BNY Mellon Canadian Master Trust Universe outperformed the median returns of Canadian pension plans over $1 billion by 79 basis points for Q2 2020.

by 79 basis points for Q2 2020. Canadian Universities posted the highest performance among plans for the second quarter of 2020, with median performance of +9.85%. Canadian Foundations and Endowments also displayed recovery, with a median return of +9.39%.

All of the equity segment returns rebounded this quarter and displayed double-digit positive results across the board.

U.S. Equity median performance of +15.11% trailed the S&P 500 Index result of +15.35%.



Canadian Equity posted a median return of +14.11%, but ended behind the S&P/TSX Composite Index result of +16.97%.



Non-Canadian Equity reported a positive median return of +13.50%, however, this asset class underperformed the MSCI World Index return of +14.39%.



International Equity posted a quarterly median return of +10.89%, ahead of the MSCI EAFE Index return of +10.12%.

The Fixed Income median return was +7.91% in the second quarter of 2020. Fixed Income outperformed relative to the FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index, which returned +5.87%.

Further insight from the BNY Mellon Asset Allocation Trust Universes indicates that Emerging Markets Equity posted positive median performance for the quarter of +13.07%, only slightly behind the MSCI Emerging Markets Index return of +13.09%.

BNY Mellon Asset Allocation Trust Universes also provide insights regarding alternative asset classes. Private Equity reported a negative quarterly median return of -4.84% and Real Estate reported a negative quarterly median return of -2.75%. Hedge Funds reported positive performance, returning +2.49% for the second quarter.

BNY Mellon Canadian Master Trust Universe Median Plan Returns*













Universe Medians Q2

2020 One-

Year Three-

Years Five-

Years Ten-

Years

Canadian Master Trust Total Fund 9.23 5.10 6.11 6.41 8.57 Canadian Equity 14.11 -3.63 2.91 4.18 7.19 U.S. Equity 15.11 6.74 9.55 10.26 16.30 International Equity 10.89 2.06 3.59 5.44 9.80 Non-Canadian Equity 13.50 4.96 6.81 7.86 12.49 Fixed Income 7.91 9.05 5.96 5.25 6.20 Real Estate -2.75 5.67 7.35 7.06 ----- Canadian Foundations & Endowments 9.39 3.44 5.23 6.10 8.39 Canadian Universities 9.85 3.76 5.85 6.40 8.54





*All returns are posted gross of fee results, calculated in Canadian dollars.





