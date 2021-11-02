Canadian Plan Sponsor Median Returns Remain in Positive Territory in Q3 2021 According to BNY Mellon Canadian Master Trust Universe

Plans record sixth quarter of positive returns despite market disruptions

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - The median return of the BNY Mellon Canadian Master Trust Universe, a BNY Mellon Global Risk Solutions fund-level tracking service, was +0.77% for the third quarter of 2021. These results mark the sixth consecutive positive quarterly median return following the initial pandemic reaction in Q1 2020. The one-year median return as of September 30, 2021 was +11.98%, while the median 10-year annualized return was +9.36%.

The BNY Mellon Canadian Master Trust Universe results are based on $309.3 billion worth of investment assets in Canadian investment plans, with the average plan size of $3.7 billion. The Universe is designed to provide peer comparisons by plan type and size, and it comprises 84 Canadian corporate, public and university pension plans. Additional insight into the plan results is provided by BNY Mellon's Asset Strategy View, and the Universe product extension, Asset Allocation Trust Universes.

"Canadian plan sponsor performance remains strong despite equity markets losing steam, in particular emerging market equities, while rising yields caused negative performance in the bond markets," said Catherine Thrasher, Head of Strategic Client Solutions and Global Risk Solutions, CIBC Mellon and BNY Mellon. "The BNY Mellon Canadian Master Trust Universe median results show muted but positive returns despite the headwinds from the fixed income asset class."

Among traditional asset classes, the U.S. Equity Universe median posted the highest performance, with a quarterly median return of +2.42%. Fixed Income returns were the lowest, posting a negative quarterly performance of -0.38%.

With respect to non-traditional asset classes, Private Equity delivered the highest performance, with a quarterly median return of +7.11%. Real Estate ended the quarter with a median return of +3.15% and Hedge Funds delivered positive performance for the quarter returning +1.33%.

Q3 2021 Highlights of the BNY Mellon Canadian Master Trust Universe

The BNY Mellon Canadian Master Trust Universe of Canadian pension plans over $1 billion outperformed the median return of the Canadian Master Trust Universe in Q3 2021.

outperformed the median return of the Canadian Master Trust Universe in Q3 2021. Canadian Universities posted the highest performance among plans for the third quarter of 2021, with median performance of +1.17%. Canadian Foundations and Endowments also displayed positive results, with a median return of +1.00% in Q3.

All of the major equity segments posted positive but muted returns.

Canadian Equity posted a median return of +0.88% in the third quarter, ahead of the S&P/TSX Composite Index return of +0.17%.



U.S. Equity posted a quarterly median return of +2.42%, underperforming the S&P 500 Index return of +2.90%.



Non-Canadian Equity reported a positive median return of +1.15% in Q3, lagging the MSCI World Index return of +2.40%.



International Equity posted a quarterly median return of +0.37%, behind the MSCI EAFE Index return of 1.95%

The Fixed Income median return was -0.38% in the third quarter of 2021. Fixed Income outperformed relative to the FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index for the third quarter, which returned -0.51%.

Further insight from the BNY Mellon Asset Allocation Trust Universes indicates that Emerging Markets Equity posted negative median performance for the quarter of -6.11%, behind the MSCI Emerging Markets Index return of -5.85%.

BNY Mellon Asset Allocation Trust Universes also provide insights regarding alternative asset classes. Private Equity reported a positive quarterly median return of +7.11% for the third quarter and Real Estate reported a quarterly median return of +3.15%. Hedge Funds reported positive performance of +1.33%.

BNY Mellon Canadian Master Trust Universe Median Plan Returns*













Universe Medians 3Q

2021 One-

Year Three-

Years Five-

Years Ten-

Years











Canadian Master Trust Total Fund 0.77 11.98 8.51 7.9 9.36 Canadian Equity 0.88 27.51 10.22 9.2 9.8 U.S. Equity 2.42 24.7 13.95 14.78 18.63 International Equity 0.37 17.56 8.87 9.27 11.36 Non-Canadian Equity 1.15 21 11.81 12.04 14.6 Fixed Income -0.38 -3.22 5.33 2.9 4.58 Real Estate 3.15 8.51 6.19 7.16 8.51 Canadian Foundations & Endowments 1 15.73 9.48 8.43 9.7 Canadian Universities 1.17 14.23 8.96 8.35 9.36

*All returns are posted gross of fee results, calculated in Canadian dollars.

Information containing any historical information, data or analysis should not be taken as an indication or guarantee of any future performance, analysis, forecast or prediction. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The Information should not be relied on and is not a substitute for the skill, judgment and experience of the user, its management, employees, advisors and/or clients when making investment and other business decisions. None of the Information constitutes an offer to sell (or a solicitation of an offer to buy), any security, financial product or other investment vehicle or any trading strategy. Some products or services are available only through BNY Mellon.



About CIBC Mellon



CIBC Mellon is dedicated to helping Canadian institutional investors and international institutional investors into Canada service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Founded in 1996, CIBC Mellon is 50-50 jointly owned by The Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC). CIBC Mellon delivers informed investment services for investment funds, pension plans, insurance companies, banks, foundations, endowments, corporations, and global financial institutions whose clients invest in Canada. As at September 30, 2021, CIBC Mellon had more than C$2.5 trillion in assets under administration. CIBC Mellon is part of the BNY Mellon network, which as at September 30, 2021 had US$45.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration. CIBC Mellon is a licensed user of the CIBC trade-mark and certain BNY Mellon trade-marks, is the corporate brand of CIBC Mellon Global Securities Services Company and CIBC Mellon Trust Company, and may be used as a generic term to refer to either or both companies.

For more information, including CIBC Mellon's latest knowledge leadership on issues relevant to institutional investors active in Canada, visit www.cibcmellon.com.

