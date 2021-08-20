Canadian pharmacists launch 2021 federal election priorities

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Today the Canadian Pharmacists Association (CPhA) released its 2021 federal election priorities calling on all parties and candidates to demonstrate their commitment to the health of Canadians by acting on a series of critical issues that will strengthen our health-care system now and into the future.

"Every week pharmacists see about 10 million patients across the country. As the most frequent point of contact between Canadians and the health-care system, we see first-hand the barriers and challenges facing our patients," says Christina Tulk, Chair, CPhA. "Over the past year and a half, the COVID-19 pandemic has only underscored the work we need to do to strengthen our health-care system and better utilize our health-care resources."

CPhA's election priorities outline five key health issues that pharmacists are calling for commitment on:

Creating a national testing strategy in parallel with vaccine program that will provide Canadians with broad access to at-home rapid COVID-19 tests. Opioids: Amending federal regulations to enable pharmacists to provide safe opioid-related care to patients by making the CDSA exemptions permanent and enhancing access to safe supply.

Amending federal regulations to enable pharmacists to provide safe opioid-related care to patients by making the CDSA exemptions permanent and enhancing access to safe supply. Indigenous health: Improving access to key health services through the Non-Insured Health Benefits (NIHB) program.

Improving access to key health services through the Non-Insured Health Benefits (NIHB) program. Pharmacare: Implementing a universal national pharmacare plan that features a blend of public and private plans.

Implementing a universal national pharmacare plan that features a blend of public and private plans. Drug shortages: Addressing drug shortages by reducing the frequency of shortages and supporting health professionals in managing those that do occur.

Canadian pharmacists stepped in during the COVID-19 pandemic, doing more than ever for their patients when other health services weren't available. From administering over 9 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to-date to answering daily questions from patients about the virus and other health issues to renewing and adjusting prescriptions and managing drug supply, pharmacists have been there for Canadians throughout the pandemic.

With 45,637 pharmacists and 11,427 pharmacies across Canada, pharmacists are a proven partner in health, and can continue to help improve access to care, reduce pressures on the health-care system, and deliver an estimated $4.7 billion of value each year.

Acting on the issues outlined in CPhA's election priorities will improve the health and well-being of Canadians, address key barriers and gaps in care facing our patients, and ultimately help us achieve a more effective and sustainable health-care system.

