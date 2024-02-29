Canadian Pharmacists Association responds to new pharmacare legislation, call for inclusion of pharmacists in new pharmacare expert committee

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Following the announcement of new pharmacare legislation by the Canadian government, the Canadian Pharmacists Association (CPhA) is urging the Minister of Health to include a community pharmacist in the expert advisory committee tasked with shaping this new program.

The absence of pharmacists from the Hoskins Advisory Council on the Implementation of National Pharmacare in 2018 was a missed opportunity to leverage the expertise of health-care professionals who are on the frontlines of managing drug coverage and medication care.

"As we move forward with this new legislation and bilateral agreements with the provinces and territories, it's clear that much more work needs to be done before we see any changes at the pharmacy counter," said Glen Doucet, CEO, CPhA. "Including pharmacists in the advisory process will ensure that any pharmacare program is practical, effective, and tailored to meet the needs of Canadians."

CPhA continues to support a mixed public-private system to achieve universal coverage for two main reasons. First, private coverage has historically been more generous than public, government-funded plans. A mixed public-private system would provide those without coverage with more comprehensive coverage, without reducing the level of care for others. Second, transitioning millions of Canadians from private to public coverage could result in significant disruption for millions of people.

CPhA has long advocated for a universal system to ensure better coverage for all Canadians. We believe that maintaining a balance between public and private coverage is crucial to minimizing the impact on patients and ensuring a smooth transition to a new pharmacare model.

"Our goal is to enhance access to medications for all Canadians while ensuring the sustainability of our health-care system. A mixed payer system, with the inclusion of pharmacists in its planning and execution, is the best path forward," added Doucet. "We are committed to working with the Government and all stakeholders to realize a pharmacare program that truly meets the needs of Canadians."

