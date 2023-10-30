Canadian Pharmacists Association, home of CPS, and MAPflow announce partnership to support pharmacists

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Pharmacists Association (CPhA) is pleased to announce its partnership with MAPflow and the connection of two powerful resources to better support pharmacists providing minor ailment assessment and prescribing services.

The link between CPS Full Access and the MAPflow clinical decision-making tool will further streamline pharmacy teams' workflow and documentation and support pharmacists as they implement new services as part of their growing scope of practice.

As the role of pharmacists in primary care expands across Canada, more provinces are enabling and expanding the authority of pharmacists surrounding minor ailments. Most recently, the expansion of the minor ailments program in Ontario means that patients will be turning to their pharmacist for help with even more health conditions.

"We are thrilled to continue to work with MAPflow as it enters its second successful year supporting pharmacists and better patient care with its innovative minor ailments tool," says Glen Doucet, CEO of CPhA. "MAPflow supports better decision-making with the ability to quickly access the minor ailments therapeutic content, patient information and infographics contained within CPS Full Access. This partnership will improve pharmacy workflow and provide a much-needed documentation tool for successful minor ailments consultations."

MAPflow launched last year to support the implementation of effective and efficient minor ailments services ahead of Ontario pharmacists gaining the authority to assess and prescribe for minor ailments on January 1, 2023. Presently, MAPflow exclusively serves Ontario, with imminent expansion plans to include British Columbia and Alberta by the end of 2023. Furthermore, the company is actively strategizing and preparing for future expansion into other provinces.

"MAPflow is proud to partner with the Canadian Pharmacists Association, home of CPS Full Access, formerly known as e-CPS and RxTx," says Nardine Nakhla, CEO of MAPflow. "CPS Full Access is the only Canadian online resource that provides peer-reviewed therapeutic content including, but not exclusive to, minor ailments—a growing area of expanded scope of practice for pharmacists across Canada."

Pharmacy teams can link their CPS Full Access subscription with their MAPflow decision-making and documentation tool simply by retrieving a security token stored in MAPflow that will automatically log them in using their organization's credentials.

To find out how you can easily integrate these two solutions, please contact the Canadian Pharmacists Association.

About MAPflow

MAPflow (Minor Ailment Prescribing workflow) is a web-based clinical decision support tool that facilitates minor ailment assessment and prescribing for the pharmacy practice environment. MAPflow's mission is to promote the implementation of effective and efficient clinical services by pharmacists to enhance access to care and optimize patient health outcomes. The vision of MAPflow is to revolutionize clinical service delivery across Canada by empowering pharmacists to practice to their optimal scope. For more information, visit www.mapflow.ca.

About the Canadian Pharmacists Association

CPhA brings the world of pharmacy together to improve patient care for all Canadians. Since 1907, we've been the national voice for Canadian pharmacists. Through advocacy and leadership, we've charted the course through every major development in the world of pharmacy. By providing innovative tools and resources and enabling connection and collaboration, we are empowering pharmacists to drive positive change in health care. Learn more at www.pharmacists.ca.

SOURCE Canadian Pharmacists Association

For further information: Please contact: Jody Franklin, Director, Partnerships and Commercial Sales, Canadian Pharmacists Association [email protected].