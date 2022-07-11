Canadian Pharmacists Association calls for investments in community-based care

The Canadian Pharmacists Association is calling on provincial, territorial and federal governments to work together to increase investments in community-based-care

OTTAWA, ON, July 11, 2022 /CNW/ - With COVID-19 cases increasing dramatically across Canada, the Canadian Pharmacists Association (CPhA) is calling on provincial, territorial and federal governments to work together in order to increase investments in community-based care across the country.

"As Canada's First Ministers gather in Victoria on July 11-12 to seek increased Canada Health Transfers from the federal government amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, now is the time to make investments in community-based care networks," says Dr. Danielle Paes, Chief Pharmacist Officer. "With hospitals over capacity, Canadians are increasingly seeking COVID-19 care and basic health services in the community. Making investments now is essential to ensuring that no one goes without necessary services and care."

Across Canada, the health care system is continuing to face staffing challenges resulting in Canadians facing increased difficulties in accessing primary care services. New investments in community-based care will help reduce the stress on the overall health care network across provinces and territories, while at the same time making care more accessible for Canadians. For example, allowing and funding pharmacists to provide point of care testing and to prescribe COVID treatments such as Paxlovid would increase uptake of COVID treatments, while reducing the burden on hospitals.

"Quebec was the first jurisdiction in the world to enable pharmacists to prescribe for Paxlovid and saw a marked increase in use of the COVID-19 antiviral, helping to keep patients out of hospitals. Other provinces have followed suit, but many have not yet enabled this critical service," added Paes. "Pharmacist-prescribed Paxlovid is just one example of the kind of innovative community care that will reduce the strain on our hospitals while expanding access to the services and care Canadians rely on."

