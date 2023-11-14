Canadian Perspective on Legacy, Grief, and Death is Shifting, according to survey

Only 8 per cent of Canadians consider wealth an important aspect of personal legacy, while Canadians are split on the importance of being remembered long after death

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - The way Canadians perceive legacy, grief and dying has shifted significantly, according to a recent survey conducted by Arbor Memorial. The study was inspired by the Arbor Memorial Legacy Council, which met earlier this year to explore how Canada's changing population is impacting the way we memorialize and grieve.

The data-driven survey explores how traditional views and societal norms are changing as the collective cultural attitude evolves. Of those surveyed, nearly six-in-ten (59 per cent) said the most important legacy indicator is family, followed by friends (41 per cent) – far more than success (12 per cent) or wealth (8 per cent). While most Canadians (78 per cent) agree that marking the passing of a loved one through a service, memorialization event, or celebration of life aids in the grieving process, they are almost equally divided on whether it is important to be remembered long after death (45 per cent agree, 44 per cent disagree.)

"Many Canadians approach the topic of their eventual passing with a desire for minimal fuss, yet we've observed that surviving family members are the ones inclined to seek a meaningful ceremony and a permanent resting place for their loved ones," said Dustin Wright, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Arbor Memorial. "This not only aids in the grieving process, but also offers a tangible space for paying respects, as evidenced by the growing popularity of our Nature Walks and unique cremation gardens."

Based on data accrued from the survey, other key findings include:

Talking About Final Wishes: 92 per cent of Canadians acknowledge the importance of sharing their end-of-life, death, and legacy wishes with loved ones. However, less than half (43 per cent) of Canadians have made end-of-life arrangements or communicated their wishes, suggesting a gap between awareness and action for end-of-life planning.

Planning Hinderances: A third of Canadians believe they can wait to start legacy planning until they are 55 years of age. Although 91 per cent of Canadians acknowledge the inevitability of death and believe that pre-planning arrangements can alleviate the burden on their loved ones during mourning, many cite good health, anxiety, or a sense that it's too early for them to think about their own death as reasons for delaying preparations.

Demographic Insights: Women (63 per cent) are more likely than men (55 per cent) to value family as part of their legacy. When it comes to planning, 42 per cent of men report having plans, compared to 58 per cent of women who have plans in place.

This survey is the foundation of a movement, led by Arbor Memorial, to reshape the way Canadians approach end-of-life conversations. It's an invitation to engage in and embrace meaningful discussions about death and legacy. "When we hosted the Arbor Memorial's Legacy Council inaugural roundtable discussion this past spring, we delved into how the narrative on life, death and legacy in Canada is being rewritten in real time. The conversation is no longer about amassing wealth; it's about treasuring the relationships we've nurtured and lives we've touched," said Jerry Roberts, Vice President of Funeral Service from Arbor Memorial.

About the Survey

The online survey, conducted by Leger, surveyed 1,526 Canadians over the age of 18. The survey was completed between September 8 -11, 2023, using Leger's online panel. No margin of error can be associated with a non-probability sample (i.e. a web panel, in this case). For comparative purposes, a probability sample of 1,526 respondents would have a margin of error of ±2.5 per cent, 19 times out of 20.

