Canadian Performance Apparel Co. DUER Opens Storefront in Los Angeles

Set to open early September, the Vancouver-based brand will debut performance attire fit for the California lifestyle

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Performance apparel brand, DUER, today announced plans to open a second U.S. brick-and-mortar location, conveniently located in the Fairfax District of Los Angeles, CA, at 170 South La Brea Avenue - aka 'streetwear row.' Well-situated amongst retailers; Arc'teryx, Fjällräven, American Rag Cie, Carhartt WIP, Champion, Stüssy, Union, Nudie Jeans & Bonobos, DUER is joining District La Brea, an iconic retail destination.

On track to be the next apparel success story coming out of Vancouver, Canada, following household names Lululemon and Arc'teryx, DUER is capturing global attention for its unusual approach to technical clothing. Where others rely on synthetic-rich fibres for anything performance-related, the team at DUER started with jeanswear, transitioned the fabrics to natural and sustainable materials, and then addressed the performance aspect by integrating the best of athleisure (features and strength). The outcome is comfortable clothes that perform, last, and look great.

"Opening a dedicated storefront in Los Angeles has always been the plan, it was just a matter of when," said Gary Lenett, Co-Founder of DUER. "For a few reasons, the most significant being our e-commerce and wholesale businesses showcasing a built-in fan base and demand in the LA area, our greatest opportunity for growth in this region is now."

The 1850 sq. ft. retail space will combine experiential and sensory elements to narrate the natural and sustainable materials, like plants, trees, wood chips and recycled plastic bottles, that make up 95% of DUER's garments. Interactive and experiential design has been in the brand DNA since DUER's first store in Vancouver that featured a product testing ground also known as the performance playground.

"Side by side with leading jean and performance wear brands on La Brea Ave is the best case scenario for our foray into LA," said Nadia Gillies, Brand Director of DUER. "Product versatility, as it relates to moving easily from one activity to the next without having to change clothes, is well-suited to the California climate, culture and consumer."

The decision to expand into the Los Angeles market foreshadows a year of growth for DUER's retail program. For the omni channel business, where DUER sells from Norstrom to REI, retail stores will continue to play a critical role in the brand's ability to service customers where, when, and how they want to shop.

ABOUT DUER

DUER was created to make it easier for people to get dressed and get on with the good stuff --- the healthy, adventurous, meaningful stuff. The first retail location in Vancouver opened in 2016 with three Canadian stores to follow. In 2020, DUER opened its first U.S. storefront in Denver, Colorado. DUER now has customers in over 27 different countries worldwide and products in 700 independent retailers through its wholesale network. From REI to Nordstrom, DUER effectively bridges the gap between fashion and function for both men and women.

