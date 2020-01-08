Canadian Pacific supports Jim Prentice Wildlife Corridor

CALGARY, Jan. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Canadian Pacific (CP) is joining the Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) in support of a critical wildlife corridor through the Crowsnest Pass.

The Jim Prentice Wildlife Corridor is located between Crowsnest Lake and the town of Coleman. It will connect Crown forest reserve lands in the north to the Castle parks network (consisting of Castle Provincial Park and Castle Wildland Provincial Park), as well as to Waterton Lakes National Park and Glacier National Park to the south.

CP is providing $500,000 to help conserve and steward lands within the targeted corridor and will be the presenting sponsor of several key community events being held to raise awareness for the corridor.

Announced in October 2018, the Jim Prentice Wildlife Corridor will create a network of conservation lands across Highway 3 in an area that naturally funnels wildlife movement north and south through the Rocky Mountains. This corridor is named after the former Alberta Premier Jim Prentice, who was an active supporter of conservation, including NCC's work, both during his time as Premier of Alberta and as Minister of the Environment with the Government of Canada.

Since the launch of the campaign to conserve the wildlife corridor, NCC has seen a very positive response from the community and from caring supporters of the project.

To date, NCC has successfully conserved more than 80 per cent of the target lands within the corridor area. NCC is in discussion with the remaining landowners and hopes to conserve the final properties in 2020.

CP's funding will also will be used to conduct research, which will begin in 2020, on wildlife movement across the Jim Prentice Wildlife Corridor. This research will use cameras to capture photos of wildlife using the corridor so we are able to better understand which species are moving through the area, and gather important information on the timing of their crossings.

This is a project of international significance, as conserving a wildlife corridor through the Crowsnest Pass will benefit wildlife travelling through the Rocky Mountains in Canada and the United States. This natural link between protected spaces has been a priority for conservation organizations for decades.

The Jim Prentice Wildlife Corridor is the accumulation of many years of work in the Crowsnest Pass and is a major conservation achievement. This natural link between protected spaces has been a priority for conservation organizations for decades. The Nature Conservancy of Canada is very proud to have Canadian Pacific as a supporter of this important project.

Bob Demulder, Regional Vice-President of the Nature Conservancy of Canada

CP is proud to be a contributor to this important initiative in memory of Jim Prentice, an active supporter of conservation and a former member of our Board of Directors. CP has a long history operating through the Crowsnest Pass and recognizes the potential impacts our operations can have on wildlife and ecosystems along our right of way. We are committed to helping grow the North American economy in a sustainable manner, while supporting meaningful programs and research such as this.

Glen Wilson, Managing Director Environmental Risk, CP





Development in the pass has created challenges for wildlife movement. This has affected animal populations by limiting genetic diversity, increasing mortality rates and impacting the ability to migrate. The Jim Prentice Wildlife Corridor initiative will ensure that open, undeveloped areas will remain to facilitate wildlife movement.



Almost all of the wildlife species that live in the foothills and mountain regions of Alberta will use this corridor. This includes ungulates (elk, deer, moose and bighorn sheep) and carnivores, (bear, wolverine and cougar).

The Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) is the nation's leading not-for-profit, private land conservation organization, working to protect our most important natural areas and the plants and animals they sustain. Since 1962, NCC and its partners have helped to protect 14 million hectares (35 million acres), coast to coast to coast. In Alberta, NCC has helped to protect more than 450,000 hectares (1.1 million acres).





