Canadian Pacific sets new record for monthly grain movements

CALGARY, Dec. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Canadian Pacific (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) moved more Canadian grain and grain products in November 2019 than any month in its history. CP delivered 2.74 million metric tonnes (MMT) during November, beating the October 2019 all-time record of 2.66 MMT.

In addition to the overall record, CP marked two other key milestones in November:

More CP carloads of grain unloaded at the Port of Thunder Bay during the week of Nov. 18-24 than in any prior week. Our customers' terminals in Thunder Bay unloaded a record 2,216 cars in the Nov. 18-24 week, surpassing the previous weekly record of 2,144 in fall 2017. Thunder Bay is a key shipping point for Canadian grain exports, and cooperation between all members of the Thunder Bay supply chain is helping to get more grain to market.

during the week of than in any prior week. Our customers' terminals in unloaded a record 2,216 cars in the week, surpassing the previous weekly record of 2,144 in fall 2017. is a key shipping point for Canadian grain exports, and cooperation between all members of the supply chain is helping to get more grain to market. On Nov. 22 , CP held an Alberta Agriculture Round Table event at Bowden, Alta. , to discuss capacity gains in the grain supply chain, featuring CP's new 8,500-foot High-Efficiency Product (HEP) train model. The discussion included agricultural industry representatives; senior government leaders, including Alberta ministers, the Honourable Devin Dreeshen, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, and the Honourable Ric McIver, Minister of Transportation and Member of Parliament for Red Deer-Mountainview Earl Dreeshen ; and CP representatives from the Operations and Sales and Marketing teams. Attendees discussed grain supply chain capacity and efficiency including the advantages of the HEP model and how to ensure all participants in the supply chain are aligning their organizations to maximize grain movement with CP.

"CP achieved great things last month for the Canadian grain supply chain in close collaboration with our trusted supply chain enablers," said Joan Hardy, CP's Vice-President Sales and Marketing, Grain and Fertilizers. "The CP team will keep open the lines of communication with shippers and government leaders as we push to become even more effective and efficient to meet the growing needs of Canada's agricultural sector."

