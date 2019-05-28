Canadian Pacific partners with Operation Lifesaver and the City of Hamilton to reduce tragic rail incidents

This national initiative, which kicked off last year in Vancouver, B.C., and London, Ont., is part of CP's 38-year partnership with Operation Lifesaver to reduce preventable rail incidents through education and enforcement.

"Tragically, every year more than 100 Canadians are seriously injured or killed as the result of railway crossing or trespassing incidents," said CPPS Deputy Chief Al Sauve. "Rail safety requires 24/7 vigilance. We ask everyone to think about their own safety around railway property. Incidents can happen in a split-second and can have tragic and far-reaching consequences for your family, friends and community."

This morning, Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger attended the unveiling of the first decals at the Cumberland Avenue crossing by Gage Ave S along with CP Police Service, CP operations and engineering employees, Operation Lifesaver, Hamilton Police and Hamilton Paramedic Services. Crossings at Maplewood Avenue, Wentworth St. and Cumberland Avenue and 300 Wentworth St. will also be completed.

"Rail safety is a shared responsibility," said Mayor Eisenberger. "Together, with education and enforcement, we aim to reduce preventable injuries and deaths. Our hope is that when people see these decals, it will remind them to pay closer attention to their surroundings, look in both directions, listen for approaching trains, and cross tracks only at designated crossings when safe to do so."

CP continues to work with local schools, business owners and residents to educate pedestrians and motorists on how to safely interact with rail crossings. Last week, a team of CP employee volunteers arrived in Hamilton with their ¼ scale mini-train, The Little General, which visits communities across the CP rail network each year spreading the CP RailSense message. With this educational program, kids learn about hazards around trains and railway property, and especially to never play close to or on tracks.

"We are dedicated to building communities of rail safety ambassadors young and old. Just like how we speak to children about safely crossing the street, they should know how to safely interact with railway property," said CPPS Inspector Bill Law. "There are many cautionary tales about Canadians who have thought they could race through a crossing to avoid waiting on a train, take shortcuts and trespass on railway property or mistake train equipment as safe to play with."

September 23 – 29 will mark Rail Safety Week where once again the city will work with CP, CPPS and Operation Lifesaver to raise awareness around rail safety. For the second year, the #STOPTrackTragedies campaign will run, highlighting emotional stories from victims, friends, families, railway employees and first-responders affected by rail incidents.

About Canadian Pacific

Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP.

About Operation Lifesaver

Operation Lifesaver is a national public rail-safety program sponsored by Transport Canada, the Railway Association of Canada and its members, including CP, CN, VIA Rail, exo, Metrolinx, West Coast Express and Genesee & Wyoming, among others. Through partnerships with safety councils, police, the trucking industry and community groups, Operation Lifesaver works to save lives by educating Canadians about the hazards of rail crossings and trespassing on railway property.

