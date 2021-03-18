Canadian Owned and Operated, Urban Nature Store, Announces Plan to Offer Paid Time Off for Employees to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

TORONTO, March 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Today Urban Nature Store announces a plan to offer paid time off for all full- and part-time hourly employees planning to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Regardless of whether or not vaccination appointment times are scheduled for during or outside of work hours, Urban Nature Store will provide each vaccinated employee with one full day's pay in order to ensure there is no financial barrier discouraging its workforce from getting vaccinated should they wish to do so.

Canadian owned and operated, Urban Nature Store, announces plan to offer paid time off for all full- and part-time hourly employees at each of its seven southern Ontario locations choosing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

"The health and well-being of our employees is our top priority," shares Paul Oliver, Founder of Urban Nature Store. "While the decision ultimately lies with individual staff members, we want to support those who choose to get vaccinated by alleviating any potential concern they may have surrounding time off and loss of pay. Over the past year, we have received tremendous support from our dedicated employees and this plan is one meaningful way we can support them in return."

On the heels of today's announcement, Urban Nature Store encourages fellow employers to pledge the same commitment to their employees and pay for vaccination time off, particularly large multi-national retailers who have continued to operate throughout the pandemic.

Canadian-owned and operated, Urban Nature Store is an independent retailer of outdoor wild birding and nature products. Employing 47 staff members, Urban Nature Store has seven retail locations across southern Ontario in St. Catharines, Mississauga, Toronto (Etobicoke and North York), Oshawa, Pickering and Kingston as well as an e-commerce site at urbannaturestore.ca

