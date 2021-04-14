Canadian Orthodontic Partners Receives Growth Investment from Pamlico Capital

Strategic growth investment supports Canadian Orthodontic Partners' continued success.

TORONTO, April 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Pamlico Capital ("Pamlico") announced that it has completed a growth investment in Canadian Orthodontic Partners ("COP") alongside current shareholders. Headquartered in Toronto, COP is the largest orthodontics-focused specialty dental support organization ("SDSO") in Canada and actively serves more than 30,000 patients across over 60 clinics in 8 provinces.

"We are excited to partner with Pamlico as we look to enter our next phase of rapid growth," said Anthony Milonas, CEO of COP. "We value Pamlico's commitment to our mission of delivering the highest quality of care centered around outstanding doctors, superior technology, and unsurpassed patient satisfaction. This collaboration with Pamlico gives us the opportunity to accelerate our strategic growth."

COP is partnering with Pamlico at an exciting time. The company has scaled to over 60 clinics in less than five years, and in doing so, has established a strong reputation across the Canadian market. COP is actively seeking to continue partnering with distinguished orthodontists to further strengthen its position as the preeminent orthodontics platform in Canada.

"We are thrilled to partner with the COP team," said Brian Chambers, a Partner at Pamlico. "We were impressed by their unique culture and real passion for helping patients achieve the best outcomes, delivered through a great platform that supports high-quality orthodontists." Raj Parikh, a Vice President at Pamlico, added, "COP has completed over 25 affiliations in the past five years, a testament to its truly differentiated clinical delivery model and its market leadership position. We are excited to build upon this momentum to increase COP's presence across new and existing geographies."

COP was advised by Houlihan Lokey (exclusive financial advisor) and Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP (legal advisor). Pamlico was advised by McDermott Will & Emery LLP and Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP (legal advisors).



About Canadian Orthodontic Partners

Canadian Orthodontic Partners helps its national network of community-based clinics to deliver personalized orthodontic treatment — one beautiful smile at a time. By supporting the non-clinical administrative functions of each practice, Canadian Orthodontic Partners empowers and encourages its clinic teams and doctors to focus their efforts on elevating patient care. COP provides each clinic with tools for growth, opportunities for professional development, and access to a network of highly skilled colleagues. Orthodontist-founded and -led, the organization's values are rooted in providing superior patient care and treatment outcomes.

About Pamlico

Pamlico Capital is a private equity firm founded in 1988 that primarily invests in growing middle-market companies in North America. Pamlico Capital seeks control-oriented growth equity investments of up to $150 million alongside founders and proven management teams in its target industries: business & technology services, communications, and healthcare. Since inception, the firm, based in Charlotte, NC, has invested approximately $4 billion.

