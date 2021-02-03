Canadian Orthodontic Partners grows through kindred clinic partnerships

The orthodontic clinics — operated by independent practitioners who share the organization's patient-focused values — benefit from various support services that enable them to focus on care

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadian Orthodontic Partners (COP) continued its growth journey in 2020, forging collaborative new partnerships with several clinics across Canada. COP teams are aligned in their focus on the provision of the best support and infrastructure to meet the individual needs of each member clinic, especially as it relates to care for patients and a continued commitment to give back to the communities in which they operate. Over the past 18 months, many of the 50+ clinics within COP's national network were unified under the singular, industry-leading brand, docbraces. Through this selective national expansion and unification, COP aims to become the icon of orthodontic excellence in Canada while carrying out its purpose of building self-esteem one beautiful smile at a time.

"I am truly proud and honoured to work with an enthusiastic team who continually lives our shared values of Trust, Learning, Confidence, and Community," says Anthony Milonas, President and CEO, COP. "This cohesive culture anchors us as we continue to build out our dynamic platform. Our systems and information infrastructure empower our teams to make solid decisions and ensure that ideas and best practices are easily accessible across the network. Investing in our teams means putting all the pieces in place to drive our purpose of building confidence in our patients and communities."

"The long-term organic growth of our network enhances our ability to deliver quality, best-in-class treatment to our patients," says Dr. John McManaman, Founder and Chief Orthodontic Officer, COP. "As we welcomed new partnerships in 2020, we recognized that they, too, operate under our organization's values, and are aligned with our approach to treatment and patient care. These partnerships are integral to our vision to become the icon of orthodontics."

In 2020, the following partners were added to COP's national network:

Dr. Michael Riva Orthodontist – January – ON

Dr. Gary Levine Orthodontist – February – MB

Ocean Orthodontics – November – BC

Grand River Orthodontics Brantford – December -–ON

Grand River Orthodontics Simcoe – December – ON

In the wake of the global pandemic, 2020 was also the year of the launch of COP's smileSAFE COVID-19 prevention framework. The health and safety protocols outlined in the smileSAFE framework were implemented across every member clinic during the nation-wide lockdown restrictions. The framework helped ensure that all member clinics could effectively address any patient concerns and questions about how treatment plans might be impacted, and also provided universal safety precautions, infection control, and sterilization measures to help ensure that all team members and their patients felt safe and secure across all COP and docbraces clinics.

"Our doctors and teams are experts focused on their specialties. Working collaboratively across the network, we are constantly able to align on industry best practices and deliver a consistent patient experience across the country. This advantage has been particularly critical during the COVID-19 pandemic," added Dr. McManaman.

"The top-notch service that every patient receives is a direct extension of the benefit that being part of a larger network brings to the level of care and detail we're able to offer to our patients," added Milonas.

The following community-focused initiatives were also deployed by the COP network in 2020:

Homeroom Hero — During the back-to-school season, young "heroes" across the country were given the opportunity to hand out masks and hand sanitizer to their classmates and hang safety posters in their schools so they could help spread safety knowledge and reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

— During the back-to-school season, young "heroes" across the country were given the opportunity to hand out masks and hand sanitizer to their classmates and hang safety posters in their schools so they could help spread safety knowledge and reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The Great Smile Giveaway — Each day in December, a patient in COP's network was randomly selected to receive their orthodontic treatment at no cost. For each of these smiles given, an additional smile will be donated in 2021 through Smiles 4 Canada, a charity that organizes free treatment for those in need. Twenty-eight total smiles were given through The Great Smile Giveaway.

— Each day in December, a patient in COP's network was randomly selected to receive their orthodontic treatment at no cost. For each of these smiles given, an additional smile will be donated in 2021 through Smiles 4 Canada, a charity that organizes free treatment for those in need. Twenty-eight total smiles were given through The Great Smile Giveaway. Holiday Food Drive — In November and December, participating clinics in COP's network selected one or more local food banks to support and encouraged patients to bring in donations. They also donated many meals on behalf of patients to the Breakfast Club of Canada .

"Our people go the extra mile to provide positive patient experiences and get involved in their communities. Despite a challenging year for everyone, these important community initiatives represent another way that the COP team stands out. We look forward to another great year ahead, building confidence in our communities one beautiful smile at a time," added Milonas.

About Canadian Orthodontic Partners

Imagine what life would be like with a trusted business partner by your side. Canadian Orthodontic Partners helps its national network of community-based clinics to deliver personalized orthodontic treatment — one beautiful smile at a time. By supporting the day-to-day administrative functions of each practice, Canadian Orthodontic Partners empowers and encourages its clinic teams and doctors to focus their efforts on elevating patient care.

Canadian Orthodontic Partners provides each clinic with tools for growth, opportunities for professional development, and access to a network of highly skilled colleagues. Orthodontist-founded and -led, the organization's values are rooted in providing superior patient care and treatment outcomes. Through a national network that shares, collaborates, and learns together, the Canadian Orthodontic Partners Vision is to become the icon of orthodontic excellence in Canada.

SOURCE Canadian Orthodontic Partners

For further information: Christina Hale, Senior Manager, Communications | Canadian Orthodontic Partners, [email protected], 647-598-2421; Danielle Scott, Account Manager | APEX PR, [email protected], 416-909-5185