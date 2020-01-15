Canadian Orthodontic Partners continues growth through partnerships following brand unification

"2019 was an exciting year for us in terms of growth. Our Vision is to become the icon of orthodontic excellence in Canada through our national network. We have always been deliberate about finding the right partners; those who provide a positive patient experience, get involved in their respective communities, and go the extra mile," said Anthony Milonas, President & CEO of Canadian Orthodontic Partners.

"We are unifying our partner clinics under one brand to establish a network that becomes synonymous with our value proposition and with the high quality of care experienced within each of our local communities. The growth of our network will help us continue to strengthen our ability to deliver quality treatment to our patients as we share information and build internal infrastructure that helps us align on best practices and evolve to deliver a consistent patient experience across the country. These exciting partnerships represent the next step in providing an enhanced level of patient care and service experience in our clinics," said Dr. John McManaman, Founder and Chief Orthodontic Officer.

In 2019, the team at Canadian Orthodontic Partners welcomed the following partners to their network:

Metaxas Orthodontics - January - ON

Embrace Orthodontics - April - BC

Glasgow Orthodontics - June - ON

Red Deer Orthodontics - June - AB

Smilz Orthodontics - June - AB

Cityplace Orthodontics - June - MB

Brandon Orthodontics - June - MB

Portage Orthodontic Centre - June - MB

Clarity Orthodontics - June - AB

Sherman Orthodontics - September - ON

Bayview Hill Orthodontics - September - ON

Cranbrook Orthodontics - November - BC

Hibberd Orthodontics - December - ON

Canadian Orthodontic Partners ended 2019 on a high note with its Annual Doctors Conference, held in Toronto. COP's orthodontists from across Canada joined together for a three-day opportunity to participate in continuing education, collaboration, and connection with its orthodontic community leaders for the betterment of their patients.

"In partnership with our network of doctors, COP is focused on the advancement of orthodontics in Canada, and orthodontic education is key to our ability to play a significant and instrumental role," said McManaman.

COP's core values of trust, learning, confidence, and community remain at the centre of the company's internal and external operations. Patient trust is a cornerstone for COP, with its clinics united under the shared belief that patients always come first.

"Collectively, these values define who we are and drive our purpose of building confidence in our patients, one beautiful smile at a time. Our primary objective is to learn from one another so we can consistently deliver high-quality care in the communities we serve," added Milonas.

About Canadian Orthodontic Partners

Imagine what life would be like with a trusted business partner by your side. COP helps its national network of community-based clinics to deliver personalized orthodontic treatment—one beautiful smile at a time. By supporting the day-to-day administrative functions of each practice, COP empowers and encourages its clinic teams and doctors to focus their efforts on elevating patient care.

COP provides each clinic with tools for growth, opportunities for professional development, and access to a network of highly skilled colleagues. Orthodontist-founded and led, COP's values are rooted in providing superior patient care and treatment outcomes. Through a national network that shares, collaborates, and learns together, the COP Vision is to become the icon of orthodontic excellence in Canada.

SOURCE The Canadian Orthodontic Partners

For further information: Christina Hale, Senior Manager, Communications | Canadian Orthodontic Partners, [email protected], 647-598-2421; Rohini Mukherji, VP | APEX PR, [email protected], 416-934-2101