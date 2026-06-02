A condition affecting more than 2.5 million Canadians

OTTAWA, ON, June 2, 2026 /CNW/ - June is Cataract Awareness Month, and the Canadian Ophthalmological Society (COS) is encouraging Canadians to prioritize their eye health by recognizing changes in vision, protecting their eyes from UV damage, and seeking timely access to eye care when symptoms begin to interfere with daily life.

Cataracts are the leading cause of vision loss, affecting more than 2.5 million Canadians. Most cataracts are found in adults over the age of 60, although they can develop earlier due to factors such as diabetes, smoking, eye injuries, certain medications, and prolonged UV exposure. Common symptoms can include blurry or cloudy vision, glare from lights, difficulty driving at night, and faded colours. Because these changes often happen gradually, cataracts can begin affecting day-to-day activities before patients fully recognize the impact on their vision. If left untreated, cataracts can make everyday tasks more difficult and affect a person's independence, mobility, and overall quality of life.

"Many patients do not realize how much their vision has changed until it begins affecting everyday activities like reading, driving, or recognizing faces," said Dr. Mona Harissi-Dagher, President of the Canadian Ophthalmological Society. "Regular comprehensive eye exams are important because they help identify cataracts early and determine when treatment may be appropriate."

As Canadians spend more time outdoors during the summer months, COS is also reminding the public that protecting the eyes from UV exposure is an important part of maintaining long-term eye health. Wearing sunglasses that block 100% of UVA and UVB rays can help reduce sun damage that may contribute to cataract development over time.

"When cataracts begin affecting daily activities, surgery can safely and effectively restore vision for many patients," added Dr. Harissi-Dagher. "Because cataract surgery is a medical procedure, it is important for patients to understand their treatment options, ask questions about their care, and ensure they are receiving appropriate medical follow-up throughout the process."

COS encourages Canadians, particularly those over the age of 50, to book regular comprehensive eye exams and seek care if they notice changes in their vision.

Learn more about cataracts at: See The Possibilities - Cataracts

About Canadian Ophthalmological Society (COS): The Canadian Ophthalmological Society (COS) is the national, recognized authority on eye and vision care in Canada. As eye physicians and surgeons, we are committed to assuring the provision of optimal medical and surgical eye care for all Canadians by promoting excellence in ophthalmology and by providing services to support our members in practice. Our membership includes over 900 ophthalmologists and 200 ophthalmology residents.

SOURCE The Canadian Ophthalmological Society (COS)

Media Contact: Isabelle Del Rio, Public Relations Associate, [email protected] | (647) 839-0445