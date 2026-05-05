OTTAWA, ON, May 5, 2026 /CNW/ - May marks Vision Health Month, an opportunity to highlight the importance of eye health and the steps Canadians can take to preserve their vision. The Canadian Ophthalmological Society (COS) is encouraging Canadians to better understand the expertise behind the care they receive--particularly when procedures involving the eye are considered.

Vision plays a central role in how Canadians work, move, and live independently. Yet many eye conditions develop gradually, often without early warning signs. From age-related changes to more serious diseases such as glaucoma and macular degeneration, early diagnosis and appropriate treatment are essential to maintaining long-term eye health and preventing avoidable vision loss.

Advances in eye care now allow many conditions to be treated effectively--often through highly specialized procedures. Whether performing cataract surgery, repairing the retina, or using laser-based therapies, these interventions demand precision, sound clinical judgment, and the ability to respond to evolving situations in real time. Ophthalmologists are uniquely trained as both medical doctors and surgeons, with extensive, dedicated education focused on the eye and its surrounding structures.

"Canadians should feel confident in the care they receive when it comes to their vision," said Dr. Mona Harissi-Dagher, President of COS. "Ophthalmologists combine medical expertise with surgical training to diagnose eye disease, guide treatment decisions, and perform procedures safely and effectively. This comprehensive approach is essential to protecting vision and achieving the best possible outcomes for patients."

As part of Vision Health Month, COS is also highlighting its Meet the Ophthalmologist resource, which helps Canadians better understand the role ophthalmologists play within the eye care system, as well as the depth of training behind their expertise.

COS encourages Canadians to take a proactive approach to eye health by scheduling regular comprehensive eye examinations, seeking prompt care for any changes in vision, and asking informed questions--particularly when procedures are being considered. Informed decisions remain central to preserving vision at every stage of life.

About Canadian Ophthalmological Society (COS): The Canadian Ophthalmological Society (COS) is the national, recognized authority on eye and vision care in Canada. As eye physicians and surgeons, we are committed to assuring the provision of optimal medical and surgical eye care for all Canadians by promoting excellence in ophthalmology and by providing services to support our members in practice. Our membership includes over 900 ophthalmologists and 200 ophthalmology residents.

SOURCE The Canadian Ophthalmological Society (COS)

Media Contact: Isabelle Del Rio, Public Relations Associate, [email protected], (647) 839-0445