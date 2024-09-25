Canadian Olympic Bronze Medalist Wyatt Sanford to Attend Melee Gala IX, Supporting United Way of Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Taylor McCaffrey LLP is excited to announce its participation in the Melee Gala, a premier boxing gala event and one of the most unique and exciting corporate charity fundraisers in Manitoba. This year's event, Melee IX, will occur on Thursday, September 24, at Club Regent Casino.

"The Melee Gala is a truly unique and exciting event that brings together the best of Winnipeg's corporate and athletic communities. We are thrilled to be partnering with United Boxing Club to support a worthy cause and provide a fun and memorable experience for everyone involved."

Attendees can expect an unforgettable evening filled with thrilling entertainment and charitable giving. The event will feature a delightful dinner, followed by a series of exhilarating boxing matches. These matches will include white-collar bouts between participants of the United Boxing Corporate Challenge and sanctioned international competitions featuring members of the Canadian National Boxing Team against their international counterparts.

Adding to the excitement, the Melee Gala will welcome a special guest: Canadian Olympic Bronze medalist Wyatt Sanford. Sanford's presence will surely enhance the evening's atmosphere and inspire attendees.

The Melee Gala aligns perfectly with Taylor McCaffrey LLP's deep-rooted commitment to community engagement. The firm believes in the importance of giving back and strives to make a positive impact through various initiatives, including volunteering, board participation, fundraising, pro bono legal services, and local event sponsorships.

The Melee Gala is more than just an evening of entertainment; it's an opportunity to make a real difference. Established in 2013 by the United Boxing Club, the event aims to showcase the numerous benefits of Olympic-style boxing while raising awareness and financial support for deserving charitable causes in the community. This year, all proceeds from the United Boxing Corporate Challenge and the event itself will be donated directly to the United Way of Winnipeg, a worthy organization dedicated to improving lives in the local community.

By supporting the Melee Gala, Taylor McCaffrey LLP reinforces its dedication to strengthening the community and contributing to its well-being. The firm invites everyone to join them for an unforgettable night of excitement, camaraderie, and generosity.

Don't miss out on this incredible event! Purchase your tickets today and support the United Way of Winnipeg while enjoying an evening of world-class boxing and entertainment. For more information about the Melee Gala and to secure your tickets, please visit https://www.meleegala.com/ .

Taylor McCaffrey LLP is one of Manitoba's leading law firms. Our driving focus is to provide exceptional legal advice. Drawing upon our recognized expertise and extensive experience, our team works collaboratively to create solutions that are comprehensive, innovative and effective. We are dedicated to being trusted advisors by listening, understanding and providing counsel with commitment and integrity. Our firm and our lawyers are committed to excellence in the practice of law and to contributing to the communities in which we live.

Geoff Navin, [email protected]