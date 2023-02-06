VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 6, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, the Canadian Ocean Literacy Coalition (COLC) is excited to announce the launch of its new Ocean Literacy Community Grants initiative! Providing more accessible funding opportunities for community-driven ocean literacy initiatives was an identified priority in the Canadian Ocean Literacy Strategy . Unique to 2023, COLC will be awarding small grants to community organizations to support Ocean Week Canada events.

WHAT: Grants of $500 - $3,000 are available for organizers of ocean-themed community events to celebrate Ocean Week Canada!

WHEN: Apply before 5pm EST on February 20, 2023 to support events happening between June 2-11, 2023.

WHERE: Anywhere in Canada! Applicants don't need to be near the ocean to host an event. We encourage ocean and freshwater-related events across the country.

WHY: As part of the UN Ocean Decade, as well as Canada's commitment to protect 30% of land and water by 2030, we want to support and empower more Canadians to better understand, value, and care for the ocean, and the waterways leading to it. Community events and action are essential. Join the celebration!

HOW: Visit oceanweekcan.ca/grant to learn more and to apply!

What is Ocean Week Canada?

Ocean Week Canada is an annual national celebration of ocean events, learning, and engagement held during the week of World Ocean Day (June 8). Through these events and outreach activities, we recognize the important role the ocean plays in our everyday lives and how local waterways connect us all with the ocean and each other.

In 2022, more than 675,000 people attended one or more of the 160 Ocean Week Canada events that took place across the country. We're hoping to make an even bigger splash in 2023!

