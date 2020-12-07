Canadian Nurses Foundation reveals initiative, Claps That Count, a track that enables tangible support for nurses in Canada

TORONTO, Dec. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Canadian Nurses Foundation (CNF) has created a unique way for Canadians to further support nurses across the country by streaming a custom track, ' Claps that Count ' that can be found on popular streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music.

Each play of the 30-second track on Spotify and Apple Music accrues a small royalty, where 100 per-cent of money raised will be donated directly to CNF's newly created COVID-19 fund.

"While the majority of us may not be on our porches and balconies this winter season, Claps that Count is an exciting new initiative that - literally - cheers on Canadian nurses on the front lines; it reinforces our commitment to doing all that we can to support our nurses who are serving our communities during these challenging times, said Christine Rieck Buckley, CEO, CNF. "It is an amazingly easy way to not only show support, but provide funding for critical programs."

As the number of COVID-19 cases continue rising across the nation, nurses continue to experience excessive workload and overtime hours. According to a recent study from Statistics Canada, among nurses working overtime, average weekly overtime hours doubled from May 2019 to May 2020 for those aged 35 to 54; overtime hours also doubled over the same period (from 4.3 hours to 8.3) for those aged 55 and older.

"The pandemic has created many unforeseen challenges for charities and non-profit organizations across the country resulting in limited or reduced support from donors; the cleverness and simplicity of Claps that Count can help raise even more awareness of the essential role nurses play and add to much needed funds in support of nurses on the front lines," said Claire Betker, Board Chair, CNF.



The initiative was officially announced at the CNF's virtual Nightingale MaskerAide on December 3, and was created to enable funding and awareness of the CNF's new COVID-19 fund. All money raised through royalty streams will immediately support nurses with: mental health support, skills and training, aid for new research and best practices for future pandemics.

"Clapping for our nurses provided a pivotal role in the early months of the pandemic, uniting a nation to support our healthcare heroes," said Matt Hassel, CCO, Forsman & Bodenfors Canada. "These heroes haven't stopped risking their lives for us, so we want to show our support for them hasn't stopped either."

Claps that Count is a live recording from a residential street in Toronto's west end, capturing a time from the summer months when Canadians first came together in support of the network of 140,000 registered nurses across the country during phase one of the pandemic.

Get involved today. Play and add the track to your Spotify or Apple Music playlist.

In order to truly make a difference, millions of plays are required.

Follow Canadian Nurses Foundation on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and help spread awareness on social using the hashtag, #ClapsThatCount.

To learn more, visit: Clapsthatcount.ca.

About Canadian Nurses Foundation

The Canadian Nurses Foundation is investing in nursing excellence for better patient care. They support world-class Canadian health care by raising funds to advance nursing knowledge and research, and by recognizing professional merit in Canada's nurses. The Canadian Nurses Foundation thanks nurses across Canada – nurses who are going above and beyond the call of duty every day. For more information on CNFs initiatives, including the COVID-19 Fund which supports frontline nurses, please visit https://cnf-fiic.ca/.

About Forsman & Bodenfors

Forsman & Bodenfors is a global creative collective working to unlock the power of creativity through collaboration in order to build the most human and iconic brands in the world. Forsman & Bodenfors' client roster includes: Volvo, P&G, Google, Diageo, Hyatt, LG, LVMH, Adidas, YouTube, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Church & Dwight, iRobot, and H&M, among others. Fast Company named the agency one of the most innovative companies in the world in 2018, while Ad Age named it one of its agencies to watch in 2019. Forsman & Bodenfors has more than 600 team members across seven offices in Gothenburg, New York, Stockholm, Toronto, Montreal, Shanghai, and Singapore, and proudly stands up for diversity, inclusivity, equality and sustainability, and believes that great, creative work can make the world a better place.

To learn more about Forsman & Bodenfors, please visit: forsman.co.

